All you need to know about the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

All you need to know about the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

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European Handball Federation
26 June 2026, 14:30

11 men's and 13 women's nations will take part in the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026, held in Zagreb between 9 and 12 July, aiming to join the line-up for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.

With the show on sand fast approaching, here is everything you need to know ahead of the throw-off.

What is the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026?

The EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 serves as a qualification tournament for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027. This year, 11 men’s and 13 women’s teams will start their road to the EURO, hoping to clinch one of the eight and nine places available, respectively.

In 2024, Poland (men’s) and Hungary (women’s) climbed to the top step of the podium and were among the nations that secured their participation in the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, and are now hoping for another successful campaign.


When and where is the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 taking place?

The EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 will be played between 9 and 12 July at the Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre in Zagreb, Croatia. 

It is the third major EHF beach handball event organised and hosted by Croatia, following the EHF Beach Handball EUROs in 2011 in Umag and 2017 in Zagreb.


What is the tournament format?

The 11 men’s teams have been divided into two groups for the preliminary round — group A comprising six sides and group B featuring four. The top four teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals, while the others will play a consolation round to determine the rest of the rankings.

The winners of each quarter-final pair will reach the semi-finals, with the finals on 9 July determining the podium.

For the women’s competition, the 13 teams have been seeded into three groups — group A featuring five teams, while groups B and C include four each. The top two teams in each group and the two best third-ranked sides will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the remaining five nations will play a consolation round.

The quarter-finals will decide the four semi-finalists, while the medallists are set to be revealed on 9 July.

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Who is competing in the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026?

A total of 24 teams will take to the sandy courts to compete in the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026. The eight highest-ranked men’s nations and the nine best-ranked women’s teams will grab their tickets for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027.

EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 — women’s competition

Group A

  • France
  • Ukraine
  • Czechia
  • Serbia
  • Cyprus

Group B

  • Portugal
  • Sweden
  • Türkiye
  • Switzerland

Group C

  • Hungary
  • Poland
  • Slovakia
  • Italy

EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 — men’s competition

Group A

  • Poland
  • Ukraine
  • Türkiye
  • Switzerland
  • Cyprus
  • Latvia

Group B

  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Czechia
  • Netherlands
  • Serbia


Who is playing when?

Download the complete playing schedule and court plan directly below.

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EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 Playing Schedule & Court Plan

EHF BH Championship 2026 Playing System 114.1 kB
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Who are the officials in charge?

10 referee pairs and 10 delegates — including a pair of referee candidates — will oversee the matches at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026.

Officials for the men's competition

Referees:

  • Borna Bozikovic & Josip Gagula (Croatia)
  • Adam Hill & Matej Oskera (Czechia)
  • Morten Deding Søe & Andre Haar Visholm (Denmark)
  • Julien Blanco & Dylan Gazeu (France)
  • Philipp Herzog & Ole Horstmann (Germany)
  • Marton Szedmák & Tamas Toth (Hungary)
  • Marin Malinic & Andro Vicetic (Croatia) — candidates

Delegates:

  • Marco Trespidi (Italy)
  • Jiri Opava (Czechia)
  • Mario Bernardes (Portugal)
  • Emir Beslija (Montenegro)
  • Juan Carlos Zapardiel (Spain)
  • Alexander Gehrer (Germany)

Officials for the women's competition

Referees:

  • Alysha Martin & Catarina Silva (Great Britain)
  • Beatriz del Valle-Encuentra & Aida Cosio Gonzalez (Spain)
  • Soraia Lusquiños Feitais & Rita Machado (Portugal)

Delegates:

  • Georgiana Doana (Romania)
  • Tamar Chogovadze (Georgia)
  • Anna Gawel (Poland)
  • Ivana Krpina (Croatia)


How to follow the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026?

Watch all EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 matches live on EHFTV with the day and tournament passes and follow the action on the dedicated Instagram channel.

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