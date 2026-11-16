All you need to know about the EHF Champions League Men main round
Back in September, the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 threw off with a revamped playing system, featuring 24 clubs in the line-up for the group phase. Now, after two action-packed months and plenty of excitement, only 12 teams have remained on the Road to Cologne, ready to start the main round.
Here is everything you need to know about the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 main round — who is playing, when, and what are the stakes?