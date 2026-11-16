How is the main round played?

In the main round, teams do not face the opponents they already met during the group phase. Instead, each team plays home-and-away matches against the four other teams in their main round group — namely, the ones who qualified from the other two groups in the previous stage.

In addition, each team carries to the main round the results from their mutual group phase clashes. For example, One Veszprém HC and Füchse Berlin will not meet in the current stage, but they start the main round with the points resulting from their direct group phase encounters — meaning that Veszprém have four points ahead of the main round, due to their two previous wins against Berlin, while the German side is on zero points. The same applies for the other pairs.

Therefore, each participant is set to play eight matches in the main round.