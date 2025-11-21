All you need to know about the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025

All you need to know about the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025

21 November 2025

The EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 in Lithuania is ready for throw-off. Starting Wednesday (26 November), nine national teams are going to battle it out for glory at the NBA Basketball School in Vilnius, where the final is scheduled for Sunday evening. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV. Here is all you need to know about the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025.

What about the playing format?

This is the first EHF Wheelchair EURO using the four-a-side format. Traditionally, in Europe the six-a-side version was more popular, but European and world governing bodies EHF and IHF have decided to focus on the four-a-side format at international level. This enables more nations to compete and increases the chance that wheelchair handball will be included in the Paralympic Games programme in the future.

What does 'four-a-side' mean?

The four-a-side format is played with mixed teams of four players each. A team must have at least one female player on the court at all times. A four-a-side match is best of three: two sets of 10 minutes each are played, if both teams win one, a third and ultimately a shootout will be played to determine the winners. Note that players can score two-point goals, for instance with a 360-degree spin shot or from one’s own goalkeeper area.

See the dedicated wheelchair handball section on eurohandball.com and the official regulations for more details.

Which teams are competing in the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025?

Nine teams are on the starting grid. During the draw in September, they were divided into two groups:

  • group A: Norway, Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia, Lithuania
  • group B: Portugal, France, Spain, Romania

Who are the defending champions?

Since there has not been a four-a-side EURO before, there is not really a 'defending' champion. However, Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the final of a six-a-side combined European and world championship in 2022. And France made it all the way to the semi-final of the four-a-side World Championship in 2024.

What does the tournament schedule look like?

The Netherlands and Norway get play underway on Wednesday (26 November) at 12.00 CET. The opening day includes six matches in total, followed by five each on Thursday and Friday, when play starts at 14:00 CET both days, to complete the group phase. Saturday is a rest day. Sunday sees the semi-finals being played at 11:00 and 12:30 CET, followed by the bronze medal match at 17:00 CET and the big final at 18:30 CET.

Which awards will be given after the final?

Apart from the EURO trophy for the winning team, two MVPs — one female, one male — and the tournament's top scorer will be crowned. The two teams in the final earn qualification for the 2026 World Championship.

Where can fans watch the matches?

All matches of the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025 are streamed live on EHFTV and can be watched free of charge after signing up.

 

20251121 ECM R3 Preview Besiktas
