What about the playing format?

This is the first EHF Wheelchair EURO using the four-a-side format. Traditionally, in Europe the six-a-side version was more popular, but European and world governing bodies EHF and IHF have decided to focus on the four-a-side format at international level. This enables more nations to compete and increases the chance that wheelchair handball will be included in the Paralympic Games programme in the future.

What does 'four-a-side' mean?

The four-a-side format is played with mixed teams of four players each. A team must have at least one female player on the court at all times. A four-a-side match is best of three: two sets of 10 minutes each are played, if both teams win one, a third and ultimately a shootout will be played to determine the winners. Note that players can score two-point goals, for instance with a 360-degree spin shot or from one’s own goalkeeper area.

See the dedicated wheelchair handball section on eurohandball.com and the official regulations for more details.

Which teams are competing in the EHF Wheelchair EURO 2025?

Nine teams are on the starting grid. During the draw in September, they were divided into two groups:

group A: Norway, Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia, Lithuania

group B: Portugal, France, Spain, Romania

Who are the defending champions?

Since there has not been a four-a-side EURO before, there is not really a 'defending' champion. However, Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the final of a six-a-side combined European and world championship in 2022. And France made it all the way to the semi-final of the four-a-side World Championship in 2024.