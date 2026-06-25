All you need to know about the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

What is the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026?

The YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 brings together the best 16 men’s and 17 women’s teams in Europe to compete for the most coveted beach handball trophy for under-17 sides. Both 2025 champions, Germany in the men’s competition and Spain in the women’s tournament, are also taking part in this year’s event and aim to defend their titles.



When and where is the competition taking place?

The YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 will be played from 1 to 5 July at the Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre in Zagreb, Croatia. It is the second time the competition is being held in Zagreb, after the 2017 edition also took place in the Croatian capital.



What is the tournament format?

Teams will play a preliminary round with four groups of four, with the exception of one women's group, which will include five participants.

The top three teams in each group will progress to the main round, while the fourth-placed teams will play a consolation round to determine the remaining rankings.

The top four teams in each main round group will progress to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarter-finals. The winning sides will advance to the semi-finals, with the competition set to crown its champions in the finals on Sunday 5 July evening.

Scroll down to find the playing schedule and court plan.