All you need to know about the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

All you need to know about the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

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European Handball Federation
25 June 2026, 14:00

With the exciting beach handball season in full swing, all eyes will turn to Zagreb, Croatia, between 1 and 5 July, where 16 men's sides and 17 women's teams gather to compete in the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026.

Here is everything you need to know about the Younger Age Category (YAC) competition.

What is the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026?

The YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 brings together the best 16 men’s and 17 women’s teams in Europe to compete for the most coveted beach handball trophy for under-17 sides. Both 2025 champions, Germany in the men’s competition and Spain in the women’s tournament, are also taking part in this year’s event and aim to defend their titles.


When and where is the competition taking place?

The YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 will be played from 1 to 5 July at the Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre in Zagreb, Croatia. It is the second time the competition is being held in Zagreb, after the 2017 edition also took place in the Croatian capital.


What is the tournament format?

Teams will play a preliminary round with four groups of four, with the exception of one women's group, which will include five participants.

The top three teams in each group will progress to the main round, while the fourth-placed teams will play a consolation round to determine the remaining rankings.

The top four teams in each main round group will progress to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarter-finals. The winning sides will advance to the semi-finals, with the competition set to crown its champions in the finals on Sunday 5 July evening.

Scroll down to find the playing schedule and court plan.

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TUR25 YAC Spain Vs Poland (Group Match) UH16214 UH

Who is competing?

16 men’s and 17 women’s under-17 sides will take to the court to compete for the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 trophy.

Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

Group A

  • Germany
  • France
  • Bulgaria
  • Switzerland
  • Serbia

Group B

  • Norway
  • Hungary
  • Sweden
  • Italy

Group C

  • Spain
  • Ukraine
  • Slovakia
  • Romania

Group D

  • Croatia
  • Poland
  • Türkiye
  • Czechia

Men's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

Group A

  • Spain
  • France
  • Ukraine
  • Türkiye

Group B

  • Hungary
  • Norway
  • Italy
  • Switzerland

Group C

  • Croatia
  • Poland
  • Bulgaria
  • Romania

Group D

  • Germany
  • Sweden
  • Czechia
  • Serbia

Who is playing when?

Download the complete playing schedule and court plan directly below.

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YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 Playing schedule & Court plan

YAC 17 EHF BH EURO 2026 Playing Schedule 90.4 kB
TUR25 YAC Germany Vs Czechia (SF) UH14101 UH

Who are the officials in charge?

A total of 10 referee pairs and 11 delegates have been named to officiate at the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026.

Men’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 officials

Referees:

  • Borna Bozikovic & Josip Gagula (Croatia)
  • Adam Hill & Matej Oskera (Czechia)
  • Morten Deding Søe & Andre Haar Visholm (Denmark)
  • Julien Blanco  & Dylan Gazeu (France)
  • Philipp Herzog & Ole Horstmann (Germany)
  • Marton Szedmák & Tamas Toth (Hungary)

Delegates:

  • Marco Trespidi (Italy)
  • Mario Bernardes (Portugal)
  • Emir Beslija (Montenegro)
  • Juan Carlos Zapardiel (Spain)
  • Ioannis Meimaridis (Greece)

Women’s 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 officials

Referees:

  • Daniela Enache & Corina Radut (Romania)
  • Alysha Martin & Catarina Silva (Great Britain)
  • Beatriz del Valle-Encuentra & Aida Cosio Gonzalez (Spain)
  • Soraia Lusquiños Feitais & Rita Machado (Portugal)

Delegates:

  • Georgiana Doana (Romania)
  • Ana Diez Fernandez (Spain)
  • Lada Palatinus (Czechia)
  • Tamar Chogovadze (Georgia)
  • Anna Gawel (Poland)
  • Ivana Krpina (Croatia)


How to follow the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026?

Watch all YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 matches live on EHFTV with the day and tournament passes and follow the action on the dedicated Instagram channel.

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Photos © kolektiff images

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