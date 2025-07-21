Althaus: “With the RYT App, talents can prepare better”

The platform quickly became an essential addition to the programme, as the young players have the chance to interact even more with experienced professionals and take the next steps to elevate their careers — an opportunity that Althaus would have liked to experience.

“At the beginning of my career, I would have loved this opportunity to talk with former players, and be part of such a project as RYT. Now, thanks to this programme and the Respect Your Talent App, talents have so many more opportunities to prepare better and get informed,” added the former line player.

The RYT App offers a wide collection of online training sessions, covering topics such as nutrition — a recent addition to the platform — mental fitness, dual career, sports law, anti-doping and media, all part of the holistic development of handball players. However, the digital resources are available for everyone interested in learning about these subjects, as anyone can download and use the app — accessible via the App Store and Google Play Store — or register for the training sessions.

“I would really recommend that young players use the RYT App to work on their skills. As I always tell the girls: Ask questions! Take control of your career and be proactive. They can do all of that with the help of this app,” advised the three-time EHF Champions League winner when talking about the platform.