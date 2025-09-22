Ambassadors Lekic and Martin to host upcoming RYT online session

22 September 2025, 10:00

EHF Champions League winners and long-time Respect Your Talent ambassadors Andrea Lekic and Carmen Martin are on board for the next online session, scheduled for Thursday 25 September at 20:30 CEST. Young talents have the unique opportunity to participate in a highly-interesting Q&A session with the two handball legends, addressing a very important topic: balancing handball and studies.

Andrea Lekic has taken on the role of Respect Your Talent ambassador for the past years, engaging in discussions with future generations during the online sessions and Player of the Match events. With one EHF Champions League title on her side and 1,073 goals scored to become part of the exclusive “Club of 1,000”, Lekic’s extensive knowledge and experience can provide valuable insights for players at the beginning of their careers.

The former Serbian centre back will be joined in the upcoming session by Spanish superstar Carmen Martin, who boasts an impressive international experience, having won the EHF Champions League in 2016, as well as two EHF EURO silver medals (in 2008 and 2014), one World Championship bronze (2011) and also bronze at the London 2012 Olympics. Martin also participated at the final Player of the Match event this summer, on the fringe of the Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2025.

During the session, Lekic and Martin will answer questions directly from participants, offering key takeaways for managing studies alongside a handball career.

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The Q&A session 'How to manage handball & studies' on Thursday 25 September will begin at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here.

Photos © Nikolle Quni (main), kolektiff (in-text)

