During the session, Lekic and Martin will answer questions directly from participants, offering key takeaways for managing studies alongside a handball career.

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The Q&A session 'How to manage handball & studies' on Thursday 25 September will begin at 20:30 CEST. To register, download the RYT app here.

Photos © Nikolle Quni (main), kolektiff (in-text)