Ana Gros is firmly knocking on the door of the Club of 1,000. Just over 16 years after scoring for the first time in the EHF Champions League Women, the 35-year-old Slovenian right back stands at 993 career goals:

Brest Bretagne Handball: 315 goals (and counting)

315 goals (and counting) Metz Handball: 231

231 Györi Audi ETO KC: 198

198 Krim OTP Group Mercator: 160

160 CSKA: 71

71 Thüringer HC: 18

Gros will join the elite club of super goal scorers when she nets seven more. That could happen, interestingly, in Brest’s last group phase match on Saturday (21 February) against Krim — the club for which Gros scored her very first EHF Champions League goal back in October 2009.

Gros is set to become only the fifth player to reach the illustrious milestone, joining the excellent company of Cristina Neagu (ROU/1,232 goals), Jovanka Radicevic (MNE/1,181), Andrea Lekic (SRB/1,073), and Anita Görbicz (HUN/1,016).

Those four legends of the game are all retired, and Gros has recently announced that she will end her playing career after the 2025/26 season as well.