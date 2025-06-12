Andrea Lekic to host TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 live shows

12 June 2025, 14:00

Throughout the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend in Cologne, follow the action with our live shows bringing pre and post-match predictions, analysis and interviews, hosted by Martin Vilstrup, Bengt Kunkel and EHF Champions League legend Andrea Lekic.

On Friday 13 June Bengt Kunkel and Martin Vilstrup will host a live episode of 'The Spin' from the media call in Cologne, chatting to players about the weekend ahead. The show will be streamed live between 12:45-14:45 CEST on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and the EHF Champions League Facebook page, and will be available afterwards on Spotify and other podcast platforms. 

 

On both Saturday and Sunday, the four matches - both semi-finals, plus the final and placement match - will be covered with live shows on EHFTV (subscription required).

Vilstrup and Kunkel will be joined by handball star Andrea Lekic for live pre-match predictions and half-time and post-match analysis, plus immediate reactions from players, interviewed by EHF commentator Nina Bargel as they come off court. 

Coverage for the first match each day will begin at 14:00 CEST ahead of throw-off at 15:00 CEST, with coverage for the second match starting at 17:00 CEST ahead of throw-off at 18:00 CEST.

The live show will be shown only on EHFTV and included in the match feed, with a seamless shift from analysis to action.

Photo © Kolektiff Images

