Anne Mette Hansen: “My own expectations are higher than the club’s”

The third Danish player in the Metz colony

Metz has been, for some years now, quite a haven for Danish players abroad. It all started with Louise Burgaard, who joined the club in 2019 from Ikast, before Kristina Jørgensen left Viborg for the east of France last summer. And since arriving, both have been very open about how they are enjoying their experience.

So everything was there for Hansen to join an environment where she would feel both new and settled at the same time.

“They really have been helping me with a lot of things, especially the language. Both are my friends and they have been making my life much easier. It’s about those little things that make you more comfortable and less worried,” she explains, before confirming she had been in contact with her compatriots for a while.

“Of course, their presence was key when it came to choosing Metz as my future club. Let’s say that they have really good saleswomen.”

But if Hansen wanted something new after her time in Györ, she also had something else on her mind, explaining: “The Danish national team. I think it can benefit everyone when you are playing together on a daily basis, and that was on my mind as well.”

Amazing first weeks

And if the image of Metz Hansen had from the outside was of a club “with great values, a little bit like a very hard-working family, in which you can be very happy but also very serious”, now that she is part of it, she already feels very much at ease.

“The first weeks have been amazing, pretty much everything I expected. The coaches are complete handball nerds, which I really like and everyone has been really welcoming,” she says.

As for the future, and whether Metz can finally lift the Champions League trophy, Hansen adds: “My own expectations are always higher than the club’s anyway. I want to win everything, every game, every title that we compete for.”

