Annika Lott lets Thüringer HC thrive

And Lott herself? She lets her goals do the talking on court. Netting 10 times, she was once again the best scorer for Thüringer HC in the first leg against Sola in Norway last Sunday.

The matches ended in a 35:35 draw after what seemed a roller-coaster ride for both teams.

“Thinking about how we started, this is a perfect result. I think we had forgotten our defence on the plane from Germany to Norway in the first 11 minutes,” Lott said.

Sola led by 11:3 before Lott led a strong comeback from THC, which culminated in a three-goal lead halfway through the second half.

However, Sola regained the initiative again and went 35:32 up with a few minutes left, before THC scored the last three goals.

“This result enables us to continue dreaming of the EHF Finals in Graz. We start at 0:0 again, and with our fans backing us on home ground, I am sure we can make it,” Lott said.

Playing the EHF Finals would be the highlight of the season for THC, though the team is only three points below defending champions SG BBM Bietigheim in German Bundesliga.

“They are a class of their own; for us, it is more important to consolidate the second place. Currently, we are eight points ahead of Dortmund, which looks quite good,” said Lott, who is top scorer of Thüringer HC in all competitions.