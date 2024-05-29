Anniversary EHF FINAL4 to produce dramatic semi-finals

Györi Audi ETO KC will try to qualify for the trophy decider for the seventh time since the current format was introduced when they meet Team Esbjerg, while debutants SG BBM Bietigheim aim to create another shock when they face Metz Handball in the second semi-final.
SEMI-FINALS
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday, 1 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Györ, having qualified for the EHF FINAL4 for the eighth time, have the largest number of wins in the final tournament, and a 75 per cent win rate, with 12 wins from 16 matches played
- the Hungarian side started the season with an 11-match winning streak, but dropped their level and lost three of the next five matches, prompting a coaching change, with Per Johansson replacing Ulrik Kirkely
- Esbjerg became the first Danish team to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 three times in a row, but are yet to win a match, losing all four played so far
- the matches at the EHF FINAL4 will be the last for Jesper Jensen as Esbjerg’s coach, after seven years spent with the Danish side
- Norwegian backs Nora Mørk (91 goals) and Henny Reistad (89), both among the top 10 scorers this season, have been Esbjerg’s top guns this season. Reistad is also the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 60 goals in four editions
- Mørk will tie with Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde as the player with the largest number of titles in the EHF Champions League Women, seven, if Esbjerg secure the trophy
- Györ’s goalkeepers have the best efficiency on penalties this season, stopping 14 of the 53 they have faced, 26.4 per cent