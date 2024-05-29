20240529

Anniversary EHF FINAL4 to produce dramatic semi-finals

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
29 May 2024, 13:00

The 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4 will throw off on Saturday in Budapest with two mouth-watering clashes, which will decide the two teams fighting for the trophy on Sunday.

Györi Audi ETO KC will try to qualify for the trophy decider for the seventh time since the current format was introduced when they meet Team Esbjerg, while debutants SG BBM Bietigheim aim to create another shock when they face Metz Handball in the second semi-final.

SEMI-FINALS

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday, 1 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Györ, having qualified for the EHF FINAL4 for the eighth time, have the largest number of wins in the final tournament, and a 75 per cent win rate, with 12 wins from 16 matches played
  • the Hungarian side started the season with an 11-match winning streak, but dropped their level and lost three of the next five matches, prompting a coaching change, with Per Johansson replacing Ulrik Kirkely
  • Esbjerg became the first Danish team to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 three times in a row, but are yet to win a match, losing all four played so far
  • the matches at the EHF FINAL4 will be the last for Jesper Jensen as Esbjerg’s coach, after seven years spent with the Danish side
  • Norwegian backs Nora Mørk (91 goals) and Henny Reistad (89), both among the top 10 scorers this season, have been Esbjerg’s top guns this season. Reistad is also the all-time top scorer of the EHF FINAL4, with 60 goals in four editions
  • Mørk will tie with Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde as the player with the largest number of titles in the EHF Champions League Women, seven, if Esbjerg secure the trophy
  • Györ’s goalkeepers have the best efficiency on penalties this season, stopping 14 of the 53 they have faced, 26.4 per cent

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240529 CLW F4 Preview 2

Metz Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday, 1 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Bietigheim are in the EHF FINAL4 for the first time, as their previous best performance in the EHF Champions League Women was reaching the play-offs. The German side are the 14th team to participate in the business end of the premier European competition
  • this is the third time Metz have qualified for the EHF FINAL4, after finishing fourth in the 2018/19 season and third in the 2021/22 season
  • the German side has eight losses so far this season, one fewer than the other three teams participating in the EHF FINAL4 combined
  • Bietigheim are the first German side to qualify for the semi-finals of the EHF Champions League Women since Walle Bremen in the 1994/95 season
  • line player Sarah Bouktit is Metz’s top scorer so far in the elite European competition, with 97 goals, the sixth-highest scorer, 16 goals behind Vipers right back Anna Vyakhireva
  • this will be the battle of the goalkeepers with the most saves in the competition, with Bietigheim’s Gabriela Diaz Moreschi boasting 194 saves, four more than Metz’s Hatadou Sako
  • Metz are the team with the joint lowest number of losses this season – three – and with the joint largest number of wins – 13

Photos © Aniko Kovacs, Marco Wolf

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ER 9934
EHF Champions League

How to follow the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024

NEWS: Complete guide on the live coverage of the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest.

yesterday
20240504 Eto Vipers 37 V
Previous Article 1 debutant, 1 record winner, two teams aiming for their first final
EUROKINISSI 91 (1)
Next Article A new attendance record fuels Olympiacos' desire to win

Latest news

More News