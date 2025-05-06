Apelgren: “When your home country asks you, you cannot say ‘no’”

eurohandball.com: Playing France and Denmark this week, what does the EHF EURO Cup mean to you?

Michael Apelgren: It is a really interesting competition, facing the strongest teams, but also it is good to see the progress of your players with a little bit less pressure. We are currently in a phase where we gain input. When I took over the team in October, there was no big time to prepare, neither for the EURO Cup matches, nor for the World Championship. You cannot test new players or options, and when more and more key players were out by injuries, the World Championship ended earlier than we had hoped for, and we did not make a better result.

eurohandball.com: How was your reaction when the Swedish federation asked you to take over the team?

Michael Apelgren: Glenn Solberg still had a contract for two more years, and his retirement came unexpected for everybody. Of course, it was a huge honour for me when the Swedish federation asked me to succeed, but the timing was not the best. I had just started in Szeged and there were only some weeks left before the start of the EHF EURO Cup and some month before the World Championship. But when your home country asks you, you cannot say ‘no’ – as you do not know, if they ask you again. So, it is very special.

eurohandball.com: What are major differences between coaching a club team and a national team?

Michael Apelgren: Being club and national team coach at the same time means two completely different jobs. With the national team you meet for one week, have two matches, then you meet again several months later and then you play a big tournament. As a club coach you simply have more time to develop the players, develop the system, and also develop yourself. And of course, you need a strong staff around you for the national team when you have both jobs at the same time. This is why we have a coaching team in Sweden with former national team players Patrick Fahlgren and Tobias Karlsson, who just joined this team 1 May. Everybody has his own tasks.