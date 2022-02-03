Apply for next European Handball Manager programme

Just 20 places are available for handball enthusiasts to apply for the eighth year of the European Handball Manager programme at the German Sport University Cologne.



From 10 October 2022, participants can take part in the course with the deadline closing on 30 April.

Over 100 graduates have celebrated passing the course that has proven to be so popular and successful within the handball community.



The tailor-made programme for current and prospective managers in handball sports organisations has been developed and refined over the course of the past seven years.



Improve skills and knowledge



Managers from top European clubs, such as THW Kiel, Telekom Veszprem HC and Györi Audi ETO KC, as well as handball associations and leagues in Europe, have already successfully completed the European Handball Manager and now benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired.



“I can absolutely recommend the EHM course,” said Mads Fredriksen, managing director of Elverum Handball, who graduated in from the 2020/21 course.



In the meantime, the course of study has also become internationally known and in demand, with the first graduates working in handball in the USA and Australia. Applications have also been received from outside Europe for the next year's course.



The programme takes place every two years in English and consists of five interdisciplinary modules. Each module comprises theoretical and practical parts, which are taught by experts from various fields including economics, law, communication and psychology. Participants attend the part-time certificate programme parallel to their jobs. The programme content is divided into self-study and attendance phases (three-week spread over one year) with 250 lesson units in total.



The application process



All attendance phases take place at the German Sport University Cologne. The programme fee is 5,000 Euro.

Do not miss the application deadline of 30 April 2022 for one of the 20 places.



Click the links below for further information and the application form.