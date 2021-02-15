April deadline for 2021/22 European Handball Manager intake

Handball coaches wishing to participate in the European Handball Manager programme at the German Sports University have until 30 April to apply.

The certificate programme organised by the European Handball Federation in collaboration with the German Sport University Cologne aims to provide participants with a professional development course which meets modern market needs in this field.

Applications have been open since early January for the course, which for the 2021/22 programme will be in German, before its end of April deadline.

The course offers handball-specific, tailor-made content including legal, economic, psychological, media and management aspects. The five interdisciplinary modules each include theoretical and practical parts, which are taught by experts from various fields including economics, law, communication and psychology.

European Handball Manager participant Mads Frederiksen, manager of EHF Champions League Men side Elverum, said: “This study is a good way of getting more knowledge about the role we have as leaders in European handball.

“You get useful insights regarding different aspects in the daily life of a handball club.

“Handball is starting to be a big business, and we must keep up the pace, and be prepared for the future. This study helps us in this matter.”

The European Handball Manager course is something the Norwegian highly recommends to anyone involved in the sport.

He added: “People who see themselves as handball leaders in the future and want to develop in their daily work life. Creative souls that can make a difference.

“Our sport will look very different in the decades to come, and we need innovative leaders who can guide us through all the challenges we will be facing in the future.”

For more information and application criteria can be found at www.dshs-koeln.de/ehm.

Below, you can download an application form, and read the course information (in German).