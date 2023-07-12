“It was like a roller coaster – from being afraid, being nervous, being excited. But as soon as I put the mic on, I was really excited,” says Nikki Schreurs after her debut as a handball commentator during the Iceland vs Germany match at the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2023 in Romania.

“I am quite OK with my performance, that also helps,” she adds. “This was great.”

Schreurs, who has been involved in handball in Netherlands for over two decades as player and coach, is one of the four candidates selected by the European Handball Federation in its quest for the first female handball commentator.

The project is part of EHF’s wider approach to empower women in European handball, and its slogan, “Empower your voice”, has been derived from one of EHF’s brand claims, “Empower to inspire”.