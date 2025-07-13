Asun Batista: “Gold would mean everything to me”

Asun Batista and beach handball share a special bond. The 31-year-old has given so much to the sport, and the sport has given back. A 2016 world champion and world silver medallist in 2022, she has already won three EURO medals in 2017, 2021 and 2023 — but all bronze.

“Gold would mean winning everything in my life. I think is the last thing I need to win in sport. But not because of that, but because I think this group deserves it. I’m starting to get old, and for me it would be something so important in my life,” shares Batista.

That’s why Asun, who was both the MVP and the top scorer at the last Beach Handball EURO in Nazaré, couldn’t hold her emotions after the intense semi-final battle. The Spaniards surprised the Netherlands, who had not yet lost a match, and delivered a world-class performance to claim a straight-sets win and reach the final for the first time in their EURO history.