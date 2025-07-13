Asun Batista: “Gold would mean everything to me”
After winning three bronze medals at the previous European Championships, one of the greatest beach handball players in the world finally got an opportunity to fight for the highest prize at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye. Spain beat one of the favourites Netherlands in the semi-finals on Saturday evening, giving Asun Batista a chance to make her dream come true in the Sunday final against Norway.
It’s going to be a tough game because Norway are there because they deserve it.