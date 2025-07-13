Asun Batista: “Gold would mean everything to me”

Asun Batista: “Gold would mean everything to me”

EHF / Ana Brencic
13 July 2025, 11:30

After winning three bronze medals at the previous European Championships, one of the greatest beach handball players in the world finally got an opportunity to fight for the highest prize at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 in Alanya, Türkiye. Spain beat one of the favourites Netherlands in the semi-finals on Saturday evening, giving Asun Batista a chance to make her dream come true in the Sunday final against Norway.

Asun Batista and beach handball share a special bond. The 31-year-old has given so much to the sport, and the sport has given back. A 2016 world champion and world silver medallist in 2022, she has already won three EURO medals in 2017, 2021 and 2023 — but all bronze. 

“Gold would mean winning everything in my life. I think is the last thing I need to win in sport. But not because of that, but because I think this group deserves it. I’m starting to get old, and for me it would be something so important in my life,” shares Batista.

That’s why Asun, who was both the MVP and the top scorer at the last Beach Handball EURO in Nazaré, couldn’t hold her emotions after the intense semi-final battle. The Spaniards surprised the Netherlands, who had not yet lost a match, and delivered a world-class performance to claim a straight-sets win and reach the final for the first time in their EURO history.

TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) C4 0266 JC
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH17744 UH (1)

“This feeling is amazing. We were staying close to the final for the last three years, but we used to lose in the semi-finals. We knew that this team [the Netherlands] is, for me as well, one the best teams. We knew it will be a really hard match, so we are proud for the game we played. We knew that we have to play great to win this team.”

Spain took revenge for their defeat in Alanya in the main round, where the Dutch were more successful, beating their opponents 2:0. Spain also lost to Hungary in the preliminary round, but got back on the winning track just when it mattered the most.

According to Asun, the previous matches provided her and her teammates with valuable lessons, but it was their mindset that helped them reach the final. 

“We had this attitude these days that if you believe inside, you can believe on court. And I think that’s one of the first values you need to beat a team like that, because they are looking like a great team. The environment they have is amazing and playing against such a complete team is very difficult,” she explains.

TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) 1JC1976 JC (1)

A mix of experienced players, such as Asun Batista, Patricia Encinas and Violeta Gonzalez, together with young talents like Mariam Gonzalez or Jimena Laguna, proved to be a perfect combination, but the great atmosphere in the team is also a factor in its success.

“If the team is together inside, it’s going to be reflected outside, same for us and for our coach, who always told us, ‘I don’t want a national team, I want a really good group, because without that we cannot win anything’. And it’s true.” 

The final test for head coach Juan Pablo Morillo’s team is Norway, who shocked the back-to-back defending champions Germany in the first semi-final. 

TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) 695A8801 JE
TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) 1JC2049 JC
TUR25 Slovakia Vs Spain UH18959 UH
It’s going to be a tough game because Norway are there because they deserve it.
Asun Batista
Spain women's national team player

“Norway did a really great job, because to beat Germany 2:0 is crazy. It’s a job like almost no one did, so it’s going to be a really hard game. We will try to do our best, and I think it’s going to be a beautiful game,” says the Spanish star, talking about the match scheduled for Sunday 13 July at 19:00 CEST.

The women's final takes place right after the men's clash for the European title, in which Spain face Germany in a bid for the Spanish double crown.

The fans will enjoy once again seeing Batista, the 2022/23 best beach handball player at the EHF Excellence Awards, on the sandy court at gorgeous Oba Beach Alanya. Her passion for sport is almost palpable and fans love it. 

“All the people that play beach handball, I know they’re playing because they love beach handball. We love our sport and we feel passionate, really hard passion for our sport. We live like that. For me, I cannot imagine beach handball without that emotions,” she says.

TUR25 Netherlands Vs. Spain (Semi Final) UH17362 UH

A player who has also won numerous individual and team awards at club level has already made an incredible mark in the sport, and is a role model for younger players.

“I try to do my best to pass on my knowledge, inspire them, and show them that nothing comes for free. You need to fight a lot. It’s going to be so hard to have this career because I’m like 12, 14 years in the national team. It has been a really long journey to get to this point and to get out the best.”

The incredible journey she would be thrilled to cap with a missing gold on Sunday evening.

 

Photos © kolektiff

TUR25 Hungary Vs. Spain (Semi Final) C4 1274 JC
