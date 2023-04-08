Austria draw with Spain thanks to second half comeback

Switzerland vs Czech Republic 30:31 (12:14)

The Czech Republic edged Switzerland in the first match of the day. The match started evenly with neither side gaining a significant advantage. Midway through the first half the Czech Republic broke a 9:9 tie and managed to pull ahead for a 12:14 halftime lead. In the second half, the guests managed to widen their lead pulling ahead by four goals, 14:18, early in the second half. Later with the score 28:32 and seven minutes remaining, however, the hosts managed to go on a three goal run to narrow the margin to a 1 goal victory, 31-32, and to give them a fighting chance in the return leg on Tuesday . Markéta Jerábková and Veronika Mala scored 9 each for the Czech Republic while Nuria Bucher led Switzerland with 8.

Romania vs Portugal 35:20 (19:12)

Portugal managed to keep the match close, 6:5; for ten minutes, but Romania eventually showed their class, breaking away for a 19:12 halftime lead. The second half was more of the same as Portugal never threatened and Romania poured it on for a 15 goal margin of victory. Sorina Grozav (7) led a balanced Romanian attack that saw 11 players on the roster score. Patricia Da Sliva Lima led Portugal with 5 goals

Iceland vs Hungary 21:25 (10:14)

Iceland and Hungary played a match with alternating scoring runs. The first 20 minutes were evenly played, but with the score 9:10, Hungary closed out the half with a 4:1 goal run to take a 4 goal lead at the half. Hungary continued their scoring streak and extended their lead to to 12:20 thanks in part to 2 goals scored in quick succession by left wing, Nadine Schatzl. Down, but not out, Iceland than fought back with an 8:2 run to make the score 20:22 with 4 minutes remaining. At which point Hungary righted the ship to close out the match 21:25 and to take an 4 goal lead into the second leg to be played in Hungary on Wednesday.

Austria vs Spain 28:28 (14:18)

Austria and Spain arguably played the match of the day with the underdog Austrians mounting a second half comeback for a well earned draw. The match was a a tight affair to start, but Spain gradually took control and extended their lead to four goals at the halftime break. In the second half Austria mounted a steady comeback that saw them draw level at 21:21, eleven minutes into the second half. The match then stayed close for awhile, but with 9 minutes left in the match Spain pulled ahead for a 25:28 lead and appeared to have the game well in hand. But, Austria with solid defensive play and strong goalkeeping from Petra Blazek kept Spain scoreless for the rest of the match while they added 3 goals, including a goal by Katarina Pandza to tie the match with 3 seconds remaining. Patricia Kozacs led all scorers with 9 goals for Austria while Kaba Gassama and Alexandrina Cabal each scored 5 goals for Spain.

Italy vs Slovenia 25:31 (11:17)

An improving Italian side put up a good fight against a heavily favored Slovenia, but couldn't keep pace for all 60 minutes. In fact, it was really just a bad stretch towards the end of the first half where Slovenia took a 6 goal lead that did most of the damage. In the second half Slovenia held on to the lead as Italy couldn't close the gap. Italy was led in scoring by Ilaria Dalla Costa and Sofa Ghilardi with 6 goals each while Tjaša Stanko led Slovenia with 7.

North Macedonia vs Ukraine 22:24 (8:14)

A strong defensive effort in the first half saw the visitors, Ukraine grab a 6 goal half-time lead. North Macedonia, however, quickly stormed back right out of the gate in the second half with an 8:2 run to tie the score 16:16 at the 42 minute mark. Ukraine than responded with 3 straight goals to take a 16:19 lead. A lead which they held on to for the remainder of the match and the eventual 22:24 final score. Ukraine will therefore have a 2 goal aggregate lead for the return leg which will be played in Kisvárda, Hungary. North Macedonia's Sara Ristovski led all scorers with 7 goals while 3 players (Markevych, Smbatien and Levchenko) paced Ukraine with 5 each.