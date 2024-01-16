Fantastic Austria down Spain in dramatic fashion

There was drama, twists and turns and tears at the end. Both of joy and of sadness, with Austria detonating a huge bombshell in Mannheim, as Spain were left dejected, without any idea of what really went wrong in this EHF EURO.

The signs were always there for Spain, after they lost 29:39 against Croatia, but full credit here goes to Austria, as they are still unbeaten after three matches in one of the toughest groups at the EHF EURO, having drawn against Spain and Croatia.

It was a collective effort for Austria, with every player chiming in, from Nikola Bilyk, their top scorer, with eight goals, to Player of the Match, Tobias Wagner, as well as veteran Robert Weber, who kept his cool and scored four goals, including a decisive one with 90 seconds to go.

As Austria advance, Spain will be left reeling and wondering how they got one win in three matches, finishing 13th - their worst-ever placement at the EHF EURO.

Photos © Kolektiff Images