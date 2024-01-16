Austria send shockwaves through EHF EURO, eliminating Spain
Spain were seen as big favourites to clinch a medal at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, but they are going home at the end of the preliminary round after a disappointing outing in Mannheim, with a shocking draw against Austria, 33:33, in the final match played in the SAP Arena.
It was a challenging game, and for us, for Austria, it's truly remarkable. Facing Croatia was already a fantastic experience, and today, achieving this feels akin to a victory against Spain – it's unbelievable. My team fought relentlessly for 60 minutes.
Initially, we held high expectations at the start of the competition. Suffering a significant setback with a 10-goal loss to Croatia was disheartening. The victory against Romania provided a glimmer of hope, and today, in the final against Austria, we made several mistakes. As the team leader, I must take responsibility. Perhaps this marks the juncture for the emergence of a new, youthful generation team.