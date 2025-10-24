In this interview, they talk about playing together, the strengths of their club and their Balkan mentality.

eurohandball.com: How does it feel for two sisters to play together at club and national team levels?

Katarina: It is a great opportunity for both of us to play together on the club level and in the national team. Since we were teammates in the youth national team, we know how it feels, and it is definitely a lot of fun. There was only a short break, when I played in Germany.

Ana: It is an honour and a pleasure to play on the same team as my sister, as it is not a given fact. In the club, it works perfectly. In the national team, I hope to get more playing time, but this will come, I am sure. We know each other so well, we know what the other does on court, so we profit and the team profits.

Katarina: Though we do not play next to each other, we know exacly how we move, we support and we push each other, we know each other inside and out.

Ana: And of course, we really understand each other very well, on and off the court.