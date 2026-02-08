Away teams shine in round 4 of the EHF European League group phase

Away teams shine in round 4 of the EHF European League group phase

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 February 2026, 20:00

Round 4 of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase brought a couple of home wins in the highlight matches, as CS Minaur Baia Mare and MOL Esztergom came off victorious against Thüringer HC and Chambray Touraine Handball, respectively.

However, the visitors dominated in the other matches, as five teams secured away victories, with Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC eliminating Larvik from the race for the top two spots in group A, Tertnes Bergen surprising HC Lokomotiva in Zagreb and CS Rapid Bucuresti cruising past VfL Oldenburg in group C. Last year's bronze medallists, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, and Viborg HK continue to dominate in group D, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and HSG Blomberg-Lippe shared the points in group B.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:24 (13:12)

In a close match, CS Minaur Baia Mare celebrated an important victory in Romania, as they recovered from a poor start before completing a comeback. With that being said, Thüringer HC held an early lead (6:5) in the 13th minute, but the motivated hosts were determined to secure the points. Once Yuliya Dumanska — who boasted 11 saves at 30 per cent efficiency — and her teammates took control of the result, the reigning champions found it difficult to regain the lead, although Herbert Müller's squad kept the passionate Romanian supporters on their toes throughout the second half. Finally, a three-goal run in the last minutes settled the winner, with Baia Mare’s Jessica Quintino Ribeiro (eight goals) outscoring Thüringer’s Johanna Reichert (seven goals).

20260207 Minaur Thuringer Ovydrag 0250
Ovidiu Dragomir
20260207 Minaur Thuringer Ovydrag 0177
Ovidiu Dragomir
20260207 Minaur Thuringer Ovydrag 0086
Ovidiu Dragomir
20260207 Minaur Thuringer Ovydrag 0207
Ovidiu Dragomir
20260207 Minaur Thuringer Ovydrag 0078
Ovidiu Dragomir

GROUP B

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 24:22 (8:9)

In a low-scoring start, MOL Esztergom struck first, with the hosts taking a comfortable four-goal lead (7:3) in the 16th minute through Lea Faragó — who ended on eight goals as the game’s top scorer — but from then on, Chambray Touraine Handball completely dominated until half-time. Goalkeeper Rinka Duijndam — six saves at 42 per cent efficiency — and the defence in front of her stepped up and allowed only one goal in the rest of the first half, while their teammates scored six on the other side to take a narrow lead (9:8) at the break. A goals galore followed in the second half, and despite the French side holding a four-goal lead (15:11) in the 37th minute, the Hungarian club managed to completely overturn the deficit over the next 10 minutes (19:18) and set up a dramatic finish. Ylana Richard had a chance to equalise in the last seconds of the match, but failed to convert a seven-metre shot and Esztergom’s Anna Ballai scored at the other end to settle the final result.

DSC08176
Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom
DSC08223
Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom
DSC08316
Gergely Lőrinczi / MOL Esztergom

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 26:27 (11:10)

GROUP B

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 30:30 (16:16)

GROUP C

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR) 26:29 (16:10)
VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 23:34 (10:16)

GROUP D

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 27:36 (16:17)
CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN) 28:34 (17:17)

Lubin Vs JDA 20260208 FA PA005 Pawel Andrachiewicz Foto Andrus
Paweł Andrachiewicz
Lubin Vs JDA 20260208 FA PA032 Pawel Andrachiewicz Foto Andrus
Paweł Andrachiewicz
Lubin Vs JDA 20260208 FA PA012 Pawel Andrachiewicz Foto Andrus
Paweł Andrachiewicz
20260207 NFH HSG Blomberg Lippe 017 4705 Brian Mortensen
Brian Mortensen
20260207 NFH HSG Blomberg Lippe 029 4768 Brian Mortensen
Brian Mortensen
Zagreb Vs Tertnes AAM60300 Antonio Mrkoci
Antonio Mrkoci
Zagreb Vs Tertnes AAM61491 Antonio Mrkoci
Antonio Mrkoci
20260208 Corona Viborg 36 Dan Potor
Dan Potor
20260208 Corona Viborg 50 Dan Potor
Dan Potor
20260208 Corona Viborg 57 Dan Potor
Dan Potor
26AF113
Svein André Svendsen
26AF115
Svein André Svendsen
Vfl Oldenburg Vs SC Rapid Bucuresti 5056
Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis
Vfl Oldenburg Vs SC Rapid Bucuresti 5249
Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis

Main photo © Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis

20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 56
