Back at Györ after 12 years, Szemerey “happy and proud to come home”

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
12 September 2025, 11:00

After one season abroad — with Metz Handball in France — goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey returned to Hungary this summer and joined Györi Audi ETO KC again, the club she had left 12 years ago. On Saturday, Györ host Team Esbjerg in the MOTW in round 2 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

Zsófi Szemerey started her career at Györ, but left the club in 2013 when she was only 19. She stayed in Hungary, though, playing for clubs like Veszprém BKC, Mosonmagyaróvári KC SE, Siófok KC, and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, before spending her only season abroad at Metz Handball in France in 2024/25.

Now, Szemerey is back in her home country, and after a 12-year break, has signed with Györ again, hoping to show her best game and help the Hungarian powerhouse win even more titles.

After Györ’s commanding 43:30 win over BV Borussia Dortmund in round 1 last week, the record and defending champions face Team Esbjerg, who they only narrowly beat in last season's semi-final at the EHF FINAL4, in the Match of the Week on Saturday (13 September) at 18:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).

eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the match with Esbjerg?

Zsófi Szemerey: Obviously we are looking forward to it, as it will be our first home game in the Champions League this season. We want to show our strength and power in front of our fans. We should be wary of Esbjerg, who lost their opening game in the competition and will try to claim points at Györ. So, we have to prepare well and show our best game, which will help us to beat this rival.

eurohandball.com: Last week, Györ opened the Champions League campaign with a 43:30 victory at Dortmund. Was it an easy win?

Zsófi Szemerey: In the first 20 minutes it was a bit difficult. But we fought hard as a team, and I think we showed how Györ can play this season. I was happy with the result, and I hope that we will continue the same way.

eurohandball.com: You spent the last season at Metz. How did you like that experience?

Zsófi Szemerey: Actually, it was a strange feeling, as it was my first experience at a foreign club. I was excited to move to Metz, as I saw it as a big chance to show myself in another country. Unfortunately, I didn't play a lot, and I think we were unlucky in the EHF FINAL4. But I liked the team, I lived abroad and learned a new language, so it was quite a good experience.

eurohandball.com: Why did you decide to move back to your home country?

Zsófi Szemerey: I wanted to play more. At Metz, I often came on court only during the penalty shots, and I want to live my dreams. I also want to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the national team. When I heard that Györ wanted me, I didn't think twice. After all, this is the club where I learned a lot, after moving to their academy from my hometown at the age of 14.

eurohandball.com: What are your memories from your previous spell at Györ?

Zsófi Szemerey: It's so funny, because before this season, I last wore the team's jersey at the age of about 18. I remember that I sat on the bench, because we had such excellent goalkeepers as Katalin Palinger and Katrine Lunde. I actually learned a lot from training with them. Now I feel that I came home, and I'm really happy and proud of myself.

eurohandball.com: Has the club changed a lot during all these years?

Zsófi Szemerey: At the time, we played in an old hall – the modern Audi Aréna was opened after I had left. So, the infrastructure is much better, but when I went to the club office, it was a strange feeling, as the people didn't change a lot, and it was so nice to see them again. And my former goalkeeping coach also still works at the club academy…

eurohandball.com: Györ are always full of ambition. But what are your personal goals for the season?

Zsófi Szemerey: I want to play more than last season and show my qualities — not just during the seven-metre shots. We have three goalkeepers, but Sandra Toft is pregnant now. And with Hatadou Sako, our playing styles are very different. She is smaller and likes to jump a lot, while I am taller and play in a different way. So, the coaches can choose between us depending on the situation, and I think it can only help the team.

photos © Roland Peka / Györi Audi ETO KC

