eurohandball.com: What are your expectations for the match with Esbjerg?

Zsófi Szemerey: Obviously we are looking forward to it, as it will be our first home game in the Champions League this season. We want to show our strength and power in front of our fans. We should be wary of Esbjerg, who lost their opening game in the competition and will try to claim points at Györ. So, we have to prepare well and show our best game, which will help us to beat this rival.

eurohandball.com: Last week, Györ opened the Champions League campaign with a 43:30 victory at Dortmund. Was it an easy win?

Zsófi Szemerey: In the first 20 minutes it was a bit difficult. But we fought hard as a team, and I think we showed how Györ can play this season. I was happy with the result, and I hope that we will continue the same way.

eurohandball.com: You spent the last season at Metz. How did you like that experience?

Zsófi Szemerey: Actually, it was a strange feeling, as it was my first experience at a foreign club. I was excited to move to Metz, as I saw it as a big chance to show myself in another country. Unfortunately, I didn't play a lot, and I think we were unlucky in the EHF FINAL4. But I liked the team, I lived abroad and learned a new language, so it was quite a good experience.

eurohandball.com: Why did you decide to move back to your home country?

Zsófi Szemerey: I wanted to play more. At Metz, I often came on court only during the penalty shots, and I want to live my dreams. I also want to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the national team. When I heard that Györ wanted me, I didn't think twice. After all, this is the club where I learned a lot, after moving to their academy from my hometown at the age of 14.