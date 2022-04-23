20220423

Baia Mare and Drammen earn home victories

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev23 April 2022, 22:00

On Saturday, CS Minaur Baia Mare and Drammen HK both took a step towards the final of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22. In the first leg of the semi-finals, they recorded home wins against Alingsås HK and Nærbø IL respectively.

  • in Romania, Baia Mare claimed a six-goal win against their Swedish rivals, 34:28
  • Stevan Vujovic and Iuliu Csepreghi scored nine goals each for Baia Mare, while their teammate, goalkeeper Barna Buzogany, made 14 saves
  • in the Norwegian derby, Drammen led by just one goal at half-time (17:16) but ultimately won by three goals, 30:27, against Nærbø 
  • right back Viktor Norberg was Drammen's top scorer, converting nine of his 11 shots
  • the second leg matches will be held on 30 April and 1 May

Baia Mare win despite slow start

10 minutes into the game in Romania, Alingsås were in front 7:5, but Baia Mare then responded with a 7:0 run and never gave up their lead afterwards.

The Romanian side were up 19:12 at the break and ultimately cruised to a six-goal victory, so the Swedish team will need a strong comeback at home next weekend.

