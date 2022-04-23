Baia Mare and Drammen earn home victories

On Saturday, CS Minaur Baia Mare and Drammen HK both took a step towards the final of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22. In the first leg of the semi-finals, they recorded home wins against Alingsås HK and Nærbø IL respectively.

in Romania, Baia Mare claimed a six-goal win against their Swedish rivals, 34:28

Stevan Vujovic and Iuliu Csepreghi scored nine goals each for Baia Mare, while their teammate, goalkeeper Barna Buzogany, made 14 saves

in the Norwegian derby, Drammen led by just one goal at half-time (17:16) but ultimately won by three goals, 30:27, against Nærbø

right back Viktor Norberg was Drammen's top scorer, converting nine of his 11 shots

the second leg matches will be held on 30 April and 1 May

Baia Mare win despite slow start

10 minutes into the game in Romania, Alingsås were in front 7:5, but Baia Mare then responded with a 7:0 run and never gave up their lead afterwards.

The Romanian side were up 19:12 at the break and ultimately cruised to a six-goal victory, so the Swedish team will need a strong comeback at home next weekend.