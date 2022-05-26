Baia Mare rely on home strength to overcome Nærbø

With a four-goal advantage, the Norwegian debutants hope to complete their fairy-tale season when the teams meet again on Saturday, while the more experienced Romanian side is looking for a comeback with the support of their home crowd.

FINAL, SECOND LEG

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Nærbø IL (NOR) – first leg 25:29

Saturday 28 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the match takes place at the 2,000-seater Sala Polivalenta Lascar Pana at Baia Mare

in the first leg, Baia Mare led just twice throughout the game – 11:10 and 12:11 in the first half – while Nærbø were dominant for most of the encounter

Tord Haugseng, who netted nine times last Saturday, is Nærbø’s top scorer in the current competition with 51 goals

Czech left wing Milan Kotrc is Baia Mare’s best scorer in the competition with 57 goals, but he did not add to his tally in the first leg

Nærbø have played a Romanian team before this season – CSM Foscani 2007 in the Last 16 – and lost the away match by 32:28, but clearly won the tie on aggregate: 67:58

Baia Mare need to stretch their perfect home record

In order to turn the tide in the final, Baia Mare will have to rely on their strength in home matches once again. The Romanian side started the competition in round 1 and have won all six matches played at home. On the other hand, Nærbø have lost their last three away games in the EHF European Cup.

However, just winning will not be enough for Baia Mare on Saturday: they need to do it by at least five goals – or by four if they concede fewer than 25 goals.