Balatonfüred ready to enter the spotlight

Balatonfüredi KSE return to the international competition on the back of last season’s great performance and a bronze medal in the Hungarian championship, booking a direct spot in the EHF European League Group Phase.

However, the changes in the squad during the summer may not favour the club’s plans to reach the knockout stages.

Main facts

Balatonfüred qualified for the group phase directly as bronze medallists of the Hungarian league

this was the third time that they reached the podium in the domestic championship

two Hungarian national team players left the squad, Pedro Rodríguez and Petar Topic both left for rivals MOL Tatabánya KC

Most important question: Is Balatonfüred’s squad deep enough?

While only two players left the club and six arrived, the squad will have to deal with competing on three fronts this season with the Hungarian league, cup and EHF European League.

In the domestic tournaments, many of their competitors seem to be strengthened and recent seasons have shown just how tough Europe’s second flight is as well. Tamás Bene, Executive Director of the club, understands the challenge that awaits.

“Because of our bronze medal in last year's championship, we can participate in the group phase, which is also a recognition of our success. This year is the 11th time we are participating in international competition, which also means that this year our players can develop.

“Difficult matches await us in the group phase as the European League has become much stronger. We want to play good matches and prepare fairly for each match,” says Bene.

Under the spotlight: Balázs Szöllösi

The 193 cm-tall Hungarian international thrives in the centre of the attack as he has been his side’s top scorer five times in eight seasons.

Although this season has started slowly with two losses and a draw, Szöllősi already netted ten times.

The experienced 29-year-old is one of the club’s longest-serving players, spending all but three of his years at senior level in Balatonfüred.