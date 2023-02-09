Barça already through to quarter-finals

For the second time this season, Barça scored 40 or more goals in a group match, and, for the second time it was against Elverum Handball. This time, however, it was not quite as lopsided as the first duel (46:30). Thanks to their tenth victory in their 11th group match, Barça are already confirmed to finish either first or second in their group, which means they skip the play-offs and directly qualify for the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Elverum (still on two points) are out of the race for the play-offs, since they are six points below sixth ranked side Szeged - and have lost both matches against the Hungarian champions.