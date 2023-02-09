Barça already through to quarter-finals
For the second time this season, Barça scored 40 or more goals in a group match, and, for the second time it was against Elverum Handball. This time, however, it was not quite as lopsided as the first duel (46:30). Thanks to their tenth victory in their 11th group match, Barça are already confirmed to finish either first or second in their group, which means they skip the play-offs and directly qualify for the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Elverum (still on two points) are out of the race for the play-offs, since they are six points below sixth ranked side Szeged - and have lost both matches against the Hungarian champions.
GROUP B:
Barça (ESP) vs. Elverum Handball (NOR) 40:30 (19:12)
- it was Barça’s 20th unbeaten match in a row in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. All told, 18 victories and two draws since their last defeat on 24 November 2021, a 27:29 loss at Kielce
- Elverum took their one and only lead, 2:1, and then the hosts answered with an 8:1 run for a 9:3 lead - and took full control from then on
- in the beginning, Hampus Wanne and Dika Mem were the driving forces in Barça’s attack; then the defending champions scored from all positions - and could start an early rotation
- Daniel Blomgren was Elverum’s primary option in attack, but in general the Norwegian champions were chanceless in all departments
- four Barça players scored five or more goals, topped by Portuguese line player Luis Frade, who netted eight times, three Elverum players also scored five goals
Barça make it to their 23rd quarter-final
Barça are currently playing in their 26th EHF Champions League season- and in only three times, have the record and defending champions missed the quarter-finals, the last time in 2018. And, the Spanish champions are back among the best eight teams this season as they will definitely finish the group phase as either the first or second team of group B, since third ranked side HBC Nantes cannot pass them anymore. Barça have won the trophy ten times and now they hope for their 11th at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.