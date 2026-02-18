Barça and Magdeburg book first quarter-final tickets

Barça and Magdeburg book first quarter-final tickets

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
18 February 2026, 22:45

The first two quarter-final participants of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season are confirmed already after round 11 of the group phase: record champions Barça and defending champions SC Magdeburg clinched their berths by starting their 2026 campaign with victories. While both teams from group B are now known, Aalborg Håndbold took a major step towards finishing among the top two in group A by winning the derby against Kolstad Håndball. Paris Saint‑Germain also claimed both points in Zagreb.

  • by netting eight times from eight attempts, Aalborg’s newly crowned EHF EURO champion Thomas Arnoldsen was key for the clear win against Kolstad
  • goalkeeper Jannik Green was PSG’s hero in Zagreb with 18 saves; his side had secured the away win already at the break
  • Szeged were chanceless on home ground against an extremely efficient attack of Barça, led by Aleix Gómez
  • SC Magdeburg took their 11th win in the same number of group matches and their 13th in a row since the 2025 semi-final

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR) 36:24 (17:14)

H2H: 5-0-1
Top scorers: Thomas Arnoldsen (Aalborg Håndbold) 8/8, Simon Jeppsson 6/10, Sigvaldi Guðjónsson 6/6 (both Kolstad Håndball)

For at least 24 hours, Aalborg Håndbold moved to the top of group A, overtaking Füchse Berlin with 19 points, while Kolstad Håndball remain seventh on four. If Industria Kielce win tomorrow’s MOTW against Telekom Veszprém HC, the Danish champions will have already secured their quarter-final berth.
The first half of the Scandinavian derby was tight and balanced, but a 4:0 run from 13:14 to 17:14 gave the hosts a half-time advantage. Thanks to three consecutive goals from Mads Hoxer for 23:18, Aalborg stepped firmly onto the winning path and later reached their first double‑digit lead at 31:21, as the Norwegian champions ran out of steam. Only the goalkeeper duel remained even, with 11 saves each from Fabian Norsten (Aalborg) and Nicolai Neupart (Kolstad).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

180226Aalborg Kolstad Dahl 912
It was fantastic to be back in the Champions League on our home court. Today, we had to get going and find our way during the first half. Once we did that, we knew that we would be the better team and ended up running away from them. The match script turned to be exactly as we expected, where we had predicted that in the end, we would wear them out, which is exactly what happened. All in all, a great way for us to begin 2026-play in the Champions League.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
02182026 Aalborg Kolstad 16
It was great to be back in Denmark. We’ve been through some turbulent months and are trying to navigate all of that. We showed a lot of character and played well in the first half, especially the opening 20 minutes. After that, Aalborg just showed why they are probably a FINAL4-team. Even though we lost by 12 goals, there are still many bright spots for us to look to going forward.
Nicolai Neupart
Goalkeeper, Kolstad Håndball

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Paris Saint‑Germain (FRA) 24:35 (10:18)

H2H: 2‑1‑13
Top scorers: Giorgi Tskhovrebadze (HC Zagreb) 5/7, Yahia Omar (Paris Saint‑Germain) 7/7

After losing their last three matches before the EHF EURO 2026 break, Paris Saint‑Germain restarted with an emphatic away win in Zagreb. Boosted by 18 saves from goalkeeper Jannik Green and a fluid, efficient attacking display, PSG claimed their fourth victory and took a major step towards the play‑offs.
A 5:4 lead quickly turned into 12:5 within ten minutes — the perfect platform for the visitors, who had effectively decided the match by half‑time. The closest gap in the second half was seven goals at 21:28, while the largest margin reached 12 twice in the closing stages. Zagreb never threatened Paris and remain bottom of the group with two points. Despite the importance of the match for both sides, each team received only one two‑minute suspension. Before EHF EURO 2026 MVP and top scorer Mathias Gidsel returns on Thursday, PSG left back Elohim Prandi added three more goals to his tally, moving to the top of the scorer list with 87.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260218 Zagreb PSG Dvorsek 009 (1)
PSG are currently a better team than us - that’s clear - and they deserved to win. Perhaps we could have done better in certain aspects, but that’s how it is right now. It’s up to us to grow and improve for what lies ahead, both in the Champions League and in the domestic league. They outplayed us in all segments of the game. There’s a lot of work ahead of us. We need to be better, more decisive and more aggressive. It’s hard to say much more than that.
Boris Dvoršek
Head coach, HC Zagreb
20260218 Zagreb PSG Madsen 008 (1)
It’s always a pleasure to play here. We are very happy with the win, as we knew it would be a tough game against a very good opponent. We made the difference in the first half, especially in defence, with Green backing us up, but we kept pushing in the second half as well, and I’m proud of that. An important win.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Barça (ESP) 27:35 (10:21)

H2H: 6‑1‑21
Top scorers: Imanol Garciandia (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged) 5/11, Aleix Gómez (Barça) 9/9

Thanks to incredibly high‑speed handball in the first half, Barça had secured their tenth victory in 11 group matches after only 30 minutes – and became the first team this season to book a direct quarter‑final spot. The Machineseeker EHF Champions League record winners needed just 12 minutes to open their first five‑goal gap at 7:2, took full control of the match, and even stunned OTP Bank – PICK Szeged with the last four goals before the break for a decisive 21:10 half‑time score.
In their strongest phase, backed by Serbian international Lazar Kukić, the hosts cut the deficit to five at 23:28 – but Barça responded with a 4:0 run to seal the victory, although they had to replace superstar Dika Mem, who is out with a thigh injury for four to six weeks. With nine goals, Aleix Gómez remains among the top five scorers of the competition, now on 70 strikes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20260218 Szeged Barca 48
We have a lot of injured players who will return at different times, but regardless of that, we could see that if we don’t work properly, we lose. I am extremely disappointed with the first half – in fact, I’m more angry than disappointed. Quite simply, we were not good enough. The second half was better; we managed to show how we can fight for the club. I never, ever want to see this happen again.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
SE20260218 Szeged Barca 34
It’s always a great pleasure for me to play in Hungary, especially here in Szeged. We knew the home team had several injured players, but many of ours were at the European Championship as well. We didn’t have much time to prepare together, yet we played with confidence in this match, and that made the difference.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs GOG (DEN) 37:30 (17:15)

H2H: 5‑0‑1
Top scorers: Ómar Ingi Magnússon (SC Magdeburg) 6/10, William Dalby (GOG) 6/11

SC Magdeburg set a new EHF Champions League record with their 13th consecutive victory – and the reward is significant: the defending champions will skip the play‑offs and have directly booked their quarter‑final place, just like Barça two hours earlier. From September 2023 to March 2024, SCM had won 12 matches in a row. And although the final score looks clear, their 11th group win was far from a walkover against the highly talented Danish side. GOG matched Magdeburg in the final ten minutes of the first half, but after the break the German champions displayed their trademark masterclass with relentless high‑speed attacks and a rock‑solid defence. Despite the defeat, GOG remain on course for the play‑offs with eight points, now level with Paris. Missing their Faroe Islands star Olli Mittún due to injury, the Danish team still produced stretches of classic Scandinavian handball with counter‑attacks and high tempo. But when it mattered, Magdeburg scored from all positions.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

18022026 Scm Gog 064
Huge compliments to GOG for their performance here with this young squad. They are incredibly talented. We wanted to remain undefeated today, and we achieved that – skipping the round of 16 and advancing to the quarter-finals. That's a huge advantage on the road to the FINAL4. It certainly gives us a good feeling.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg
18022026 Scm Gog 016
It was a difficult task for us, but we can be satisfied. Our team is very young and despite we lost by seven goals, we can be proud of ourselves.
Anton Lindskog
Line player, GOG

Wednesday's action

20260218 Zagreb PSG Syprzak 026
© Pixsell
20260218 Zagreb PSG Celebration 036
© Pixsell
02182026 Aalborg Kolstad 0012
© Henrik Hansen
18022026 Scm Gog 012
© Eroll Popova
SE20260218 Szeged Barca 36
© Eliza Sólya
SE20260218 Szeged Barca 20
© Eliza Sólya
180226Aalborg Kolstad Sagsen 41
© Henrik Hansen
18022026 Scm Gog 006
© Eroll Popova
180226Aalborg Kolstad Norsten 80
© Henrik Hansen
SE20260218 Szeged Barca 51
© Eliza Sólya
180226Aalborg Kolstad Dahl 91
© Henrik Hansen
CLM25 YHC Final GOG Vs Veszpr├®M Handball Academy 1JC0073 JC
Previous Article Men's and women's teams await fate as EHF Youth Club Trophy returns

Latest news

More News