Barça and Magdeburg book first quarter-final tickets

H2H: 6‑1‑21

Top scorers: Imanol Garciandia (OTP Bank – PICK Szeged) 5/11, Aleix Gómez (Barça) 9/9

Thanks to incredibly high‑speed handball in the first half, Barça had secured their tenth victory in 11 group matches after only 30 minutes – and became the first team this season to book a direct quarter‑final spot. The Machineseeker EHF Champions League record winners needed just 12 minutes to open their first five‑goal gap at 7:2, took full control of the match, and even stunned OTP Bank – PICK Szeged with the last four goals before the break for a decisive 21:10 half‑time score.

In their strongest phase, backed by Serbian international Lazar Kukić, the hosts cut the deficit to five at 23:28 – but Barça responded with a 4:0 run to seal the victory, although they had to replace superstar Dika Mem, who is out with a thigh injury for four to six weeks. With nine goals, Aleix Gómez remains among the top five scorers of the competition, now on 70 strikes.