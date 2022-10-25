Barça and Veszprém's invincibility put to the test

Veszprem, the team that is currently on top of group A, will try to snatch a fifth straight win against SC Magdeburg, after the German side won the IHF Super Globe. Among other undecided games feature the clash between Dinamo Bucuresti and Paris, while Plock will try to win their first away game of the season in Zagreb. Porto, who remain without points, need a crucial win to launch their season, against GOG.

Group B sees pathfinding matches ahead – for both sides of the table: While top-ranked side Barça face runners-up Aalborg, the two bottom-ranked sides Szeged and Elverum aim for their first points of the season in the EHF Machineseeker Champions League. Celje host Kielce in this week’s MOTW, while Kiel are challenged by Nantes.