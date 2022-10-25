Barça and Veszprém's invincibility put to the test
Veszprem, the team that is currently on top of group A, will try to snatch a fifth straight win against SC Magdeburg, after the German side won the IHF Super Globe. Among other undecided games feature the clash between Dinamo Bucuresti and Paris, while Plock will try to win their first away game of the season in Zagreb. Porto, who remain without points, need a crucial win to launch their season, against GOG.
Group B sees pathfinding matches ahead – for both sides of the table: While top-ranked side Barça face runners-up Aalborg, the two bottom-ranked sides Szeged and Elverum aim for their first points of the season in the EHF Machineseeker Champions League. Celje host Kielce in this week’s MOTW, while Kiel are challenged by Nantes.
GROUP A
CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 26 October at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Dinamo are currently fifth in the group with three points while Paris are second with six
- Dinamo took their first win in round 4 against Porto (32:27), thanks to a stunning performance from their Egyptian left back Ali Zein
- the two clubs only played twice against each other in the Champions League, and it was last season. Paris won both confrontations, 41:30 at home and 39:31 in Romania
- Paris recently made official the renewal of Mathieu Grébille’s contract, as the left wing is now signed until 2025
- last weekend, Paris easily took the points against Limoges in the French league (33:24) while Dinamo also came out victorious of their away game in Baia Mare (32:31)
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 26 October at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after four rounds, Zagreb are second last in group A with two points, while Plock are fourth with four points
- during the international week, the Croatian side made official the arrival of the young Serbian left back Milos Kos who previously played in Ozvidac
- Zagreb and Plock met six times in European competitions since 2008. Zagreb won three confrontations, Plock one and two ended in a draw
- while Zagreb have already won one home game this season, Plock remain without a point away from home, as they lost in Paris and Magdeburg
- last weekend, Zagreb won their sixth straight game in their domestic league against Moslavina (43:22), while Plock enjoyed a similarly easy win in Kwidzyn (36:18)
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 27 October at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Veszprém are one of the only two sides in the Champions League to have taken the maximum of eight points after four rounds
- Magdeburg are not far behind, as the German side stands third of the group, with six points
- while Veszprém and Magdeburg have not played against each other since 2002, this confrontation was the Champions League final in 2002
- overall, Veszprém won four of the seven confrontations between the two clubs, while Magdeburg took three, winning the 2002 Champions League along the way
- last weekend, Veszprém defeated Szeged in the high-profile game in the Hungarian league (31:26)
- Magdeburg, on the other hand, reached won the IHF Super Globe for the first time in history, beating Barcelona in the final (41:39)
FC Porto (POR) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 27 October at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Porto are the only team in group A that remain without points after four rounds
- GOG are, on the other hand, sixth, having already gathered three points
- never have the two teams played against each other in European competitions before
- with 101 goals scored after four rounds, Porto are currently the least efficient offence in the Champions League
- Porto came victorious of their weekend league game in Santo Tirso (41:24) while GOG defeated Ribe-Esbjerg on Sunday (33:32)
GROUP B
HUN Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)
Wednesday 26 October at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides are on the bottom of the group, both on zero points - it is Szeged’s weakest start ever in the EHF Champions League
- though Pick have won four of five duels against Elverum by now, they should be aware, as in the last season, they lost 30:34 on home ground against the Norwegian champions
- with 111 goals Elverum have the second weakest attack and by 156 goals conceded, the weakest defence – Pick are slightly better with a goal difference of 116:145
- the 29:41 against Aalborg in round 4 was Szeged’s biggest home defeat ever
- the current CL top scorers of both sides are Slovenians: Marko Sostaric with 17 goals for Szeged and Uros Borzas with 19 for Elverum
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)
Wednesday 26 October at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- It is the re-match of the 2021 final of the EHF Champions League, clearly won 36:23 by Barça
- since 2014, both sides have duelled nine times in the EHF Champions League, and Barça won all nine matches
- Barça are the only unbeaten side in this group, topping the table by eight points, two points ahead of Aalborg
- by 151 goals, Barça count on the best attack of all 16 teams, by 116 conceded goals, both sides are equally second-ranked among all 16 teams in terms of defence
- both sides top the tables of their domestic league unbeaten: Barça with seven wins from seven matches, Aalborg with seven wins and one draw in eight matches
- Aalborg’s new signing Mikkel Hansen had played for Barça for two seasons
- On Sunday, Barça lost the final of the IHF Super Globe 39:41 after extra-time against SC Magdeburg
MOTW: RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 27 October at 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Both sides duel for the ninth time in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: Celje took six victories, Kielce two - both in the last two home matches; Celje have won all four home matches by now against Kielce
- In the current season, both sides have two results in common: both beat Kiel, both lost against Barça; the home victory against Kiel are the only points earned by Celje, while Kielce have six points from four matches on their account
- Celje play their 27th EHF Champions League season - and are back after a one-year absence - and are 51 goals shy of their 7500th goal in the EHF Champions League
- Celje’s new arrival Aleks Vlah tops the overall top scorer list of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League by 33 goals, Kielce’s best striker is Arkadiusz Moryto by 23 goals
- Kielce just finished third at the IHF Super Globe last weekend after losing the semi-final against Barça and beating Al-Ahly (Egypt) in the bronze final
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Thursday 27 October at 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after their opening defeat at Kielce, Nantes have won all remaining three group matches – and rank two points ahead of THW
- Kiel did not take any point in away matches, after losing at Celje and at Kielce – and have four points on their account
- Nantes are unbeaten against Kiel after their 35:27 away win at Kiel and the 24:24 at home in the 2020/21 group phase
- top scorers so far are Aymeric Minne with 27 goals for Nantes and Patrick Wiencek by 21 strikes for THW
- after beating the previous top side Rhein-Neckar Löwen 32:29, Kiel are second-ranked in German Bundesliga now with seven victories from eight matches
- Nantes are second in the French league after beating Cesson-Rennes, their sixth win in the same number of matches