Barça beat GOG again to book their ticket to Cologne

Tonight, they showed no mercy for GOG, as the Danish side had to do without an injured Simon Pytlick. The visitors kept the rhythm for 15 minutes, but Gonzalo Perez de Vargas made sure Barça were in for a quiet night. Making 11 saves in the first part alone, the goalkeeper was key as his team broke away early on the scoreboard.

Even though GOG did not drop their heads after the break, the difference with their opponents was just too big, and both teams opened their benches after the break to give all players the chance to enjoy the moment.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN) 36:31 (20:13)

First leg 37:30. Barça win 73:61 on aggregate

right from throw-off, it appeared clear that Barça were not going to let GOG’s hopes for a comeback live, as the hosts quickly build a healthy lead

despite Emil Madsen keeping the visitors alive with his five goals in the first half, GOG clearly were short-handed when Barça made some rotations, taking a maximum advantage of eight goals when Hampus Wanne netted for the second time

with both teams opening their bench after the break, GOG made a bit of a comeback, closing to within five with the help of left-hander Hjalte Lykke

the gap between the two teams was just too big, as never Barça were really in danger of losing the game, cruising away to victory in the last seconds

Luis Frade was the best scorer of the game, netting seven for Barça, while Emil Madsen scored five for GOG

Barça will play their 11th EHF FINAL4 in history, trying to win the trophy for the third straight time

Barça left no room for suspense

The Barça players had claimed all week that despite winning by seven away, they wanted to finish their home Champions League season with a win. It took them 15 minutes to really find their rhythm, before the arrivals of Luis Frade and Melvyn Richardson on the court brought some fresh air that was going to leave GOG without a response. And Barça were on their way to yet another EHF FINAL4…