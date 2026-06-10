Barça boss Ortega talks Champions League in in-depth conversation

Barça boss Ortega talks Champions League in in-depth conversation

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European Handball Federation
10 June 2026, 17:00

The newest episode of the “Handball Mastermind” series, which highlights the careers and philosophies of some of the world’s best coaches, focuses on Barça head coach Carlos Ortega.

Ahead of his fifth TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 at the helm of the record champions, Ortega sat down and opened up about what it is like to lead a club like Barça, his path into coaching, and how he sees the sport of handball developing.

Ortega says the EHF FINAL4 is the pinnacle event of the handball season, not only in Europe, but the world.

“All the fans mix together, the supporters of the four teams, and it's a weekend that everyone looks forward to every year,” Ortega says. “The atmosphere surrounding handball and the pre-game, post-game, and during-game show is something unique.”

Ortega, who played for Barça for 11 years before becoming a coach, experienced the old, home-and-away format of the EHF Champions League finals, but he says the EHF FINAL4 is more challenging for clubs.

“I think the previous format has its good points too, but I think the current format makes it much harder to win, let alone retain the title,” Ortega says.

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As the current coach of Barça, Ortega has two Champions League titles to his name – 2022, and 2024. This year he and his squad are looking to wrest the trophy back from SC Magdeburg, and he arrives in Cologne with a positive attitude.

“I feel very connected to the team this season and things are working out quite well,” Ortega reveals. “I think we're playing good handball, we're a good team. I think there's a great atmosphere inside the locker room and during training.”

During the interview, Ortega opens up about his current squad, particularly the up-and-coming generation of young players. He picks out centre back Petar Cikuša in particular, noting that he is yet to find consistency and has suffered with injuries.

“I think he can be a star player, a very important player for Barça in the present and in the future,” Ortega says of Cikuša. “But of course, to see the best version of Petar we need a constant, a Petar who shocks and who is capable and who makes us stumble with every strong blow, there, with every feint he makes.”

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Ortega says he likes the fact handball has got faster, but he dislikes the tendency for players to protest for suspensions and penalties when fouled.

“It's not more physical in terms of endurance, but it's not more physical in terms of contact,” he explains.

During the interview, Ortega also opens up on how his recurring knee injuries as a player forced him into retirement, and took him into coaching. He talks about the impact of his time coaching at One Veszprém HC, noting: “You could say I have the name I have thanks in part to Veszprém.”

He also talks about the cultural differences he discovered when coaching the Japanese national team in 2016-17 and for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, an experience he describes as “super rewarding”.

“The guys were curious, curious, for the sake of improving,” Ortega says.

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But he comes back to Barça’s desire to win, and expresses confidence that the Spanish club will again succeed in Cologne, despite the weight of expectation.

“I'm one of those who thinks that the Barça shirt is very heavy. It's not easy to play for Barça, and there have been cases of great players who haven't been able to succeed, and vice versa,” Ortega says.

He is certainly one of those who did succeed, as player and coach. For more on Ortega’s philosophy, watch the full episode of “Handball Mastermind” now.

Photos © kolektiff images

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