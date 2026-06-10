As the current coach of Barça, Ortega has two Champions League titles to his name – 2022, and 2024. This year he and his squad are looking to wrest the trophy back from SC Magdeburg, and he arrives in Cologne with a positive attitude.

“I feel very connected to the team this season and things are working out quite well,” Ortega reveals. “I think we're playing good handball, we're a good team. I think there's a great atmosphere inside the locker room and during training.”

During the interview, Ortega opens up about his current squad, particularly the up-and-coming generation of young players. He picks out centre back Petar Cikuša in particular, noting that he is yet to find consistency and has suffered with injuries.

“I think he can be a star player, a very important player for Barça in the present and in the future,” Ortega says of Cikuša. “But of course, to see the best version of Petar we need a constant, a Petar who shocks and who is capable and who makes us stumble with every strong blow, there, with every feint he makes.”