Barça on a cruise towards Cologne

Top GOG trio on their farewell trip

Which arena could be a better place for an international farewell than the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona? Currently, it looks like the GOG trio of Jerry Tollbring, Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jørgensen could have their last match for their current club next week in the second leg of the quarter-finals. When several top stars left GOG after the 2021/22 season, these young guns took the level of performance at the Danish champions even higher. Simon Pytlick has had the biggest rise, becoming a world champion with Denmark and an All Star-team pick as best left back at the WCh in Poland and Sweden. Alongside Pytlick, Jørgensen also became a world champion in January – both will transfer to SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Swedish wing, Jerry Tollbring will move to Germany too and will join Füchse Berlin. This trio combined for a sensational 255 Champions League goals in this season.