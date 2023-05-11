Barça on a cruise towards Cologne
Barça seem to be unstoppable on their way towards their 11th EHF FINAL 4 in Cologne: On Thursday, the defending champions extended their unbeaten series in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League to 24 consecutive matches, winning the first quarter-final leg at GOG easily. 37:30. Despite great support from the stands, the Danish champions could not threaten Barça at any time, as the Champions League record winners again were individually in a class of their own. The only “victory” for the host was the top-scoring performance of their wing, Emil Madsen, who scored nine times.
QUARTER-FINAL
GOG (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 30:37 (15:19)
- the 11th duel between the two sides – the first one since the 2008/09 season, was a clear matter for Barça, as they dominated the contest, breaking away from GOG midway in the first half for a 15:19 lead at the break
- 11 of Barça’s 19 goals in the first half were scored by French internationals, topped by the duo, Ludovic Fabregas and Melvyn Richardson, both with four goals
- with eleven saves on his tally, GOG’s goalkeeper, Thomas Thulin was only one save below the only Dane in a Barça jersey, Emil Nielsen, who took a head-shot in the second half, but was able to continue
- right after the break, GOG tried everything to stop the Barça express, but could not break through and were hit by many high-speed goals
- the biggest lead of the match was eight goals (30:22) and, from that moment on, GOG could get no closer than five goals; the best Barça shooter was Luka Cindric with eight goals
Top GOG trio on their farewell trip
Which arena could be a better place for an international farewell than the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona? Currently, it looks like the GOG trio of Jerry Tollbring, Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jørgensen could have their last match for their current club next week in the second leg of the quarter-finals. When several top stars left GOG after the 2021/22 season, these young guns took the level of performance at the Danish champions even higher. Simon Pytlick has had the biggest rise, becoming a world champion with Denmark and an All Star-team pick as best left back at the WCh in Poland and Sweden. Alongside Pytlick, Jørgensen also became a world champion in January – both will transfer to SG Flensburg-Handewitt. Swedish wing, Jerry Tollbring will move to Germany too and will join Füchse Berlin. This trio combined for a sensational 255 Champions League goals in this season.
Overall it's just the difference between the two teams. Our finishing wasn't good enough today, and they managed to break our rhythm. Especially the first 10-12 minutes we had some good chances and we missed them - there is not space for that against Barca.
GOG has the biggest talent mass in the whole world, and we can't underestimate them. Even though we are up with seven goals, we can't be sure.