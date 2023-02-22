Barça secure top position with big win

Barça on a high before the re-match versus Kielce

Next Thursday, a handball deli will be served in Kielce, as the 2022 finalists will clash for the second time this season. But, the match will not effect the standings, so for the hosts it will be for honour, and for Barça it will be about finishing the group phase unbeaten and to extend their streak of unbeaten Champions League matches to 24 (21 victories and two draws so far). In fact, Barça’s last Champions League defeat happened in Kielce, on 24 November 2021, when they lost 24:27. And, just one week earlier in 2021, Kielce was also the last team - and the first after several years - to take the points from Palau Blaugrana. Barcelona struck back in the 2022 final, defeating Kielce after a penalty shoot-out. And, then this season, Barça took both points in round 2 with a 32:28 victory. Both sides have also secured their direct spot in the quarter-finals,