Barça stays unbeaten and ends Kielce’s home court winning streak

Barça with a strong group phase this season

Last season, Barça won nine group matches, were defeated twice by Kielce and once by Veszprem and tied twice - but, in the end they took home the trophy. On the other hand, Kielce had beaten the record winners twice in the group phase - at home and away - and did not lose any home match in the whole season. This season, the defending champions have been strong in the group phase, having 13 wins (include both re-matches of the 2022 final against Kielce) and just one blemish a draw against THW Kiel. Barça look even stronger than last year, but the crunch-time matches are yet to come for both sides in the quarter-finals. Definitely, Barça and Kielce are main contenders for the tickets to Cologne again, but both sides know, anything can happen in the knock-out stage.