In the previous season, with Hallgrímsson between the posts, Plock won the league finals against Kielce — the second national championship for the Icelander after the Danish trophy in 2022 with GOG. That team included some super-talents, who turned into world stars, such as Mathias Gidsel, Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Emil Madsen or Oscar Bergendahl, coached by Nicolej Krickau.
“Winning that trophy in Denmark was even more important for me, as I was part of this project from the beginning, and beating Aalborg in the finals was even a sweeter taste than beating Kielce with Plock.”
The Barça experience for a newcomer
Now, Hallgrímsson opened a new chapter — and is very satisfied with his start at Barcelona: “We played many matches, including winning the Club World Championship, so we were a bit fatigued in the last two games, mainly in the national league against Granollers. But now, we have had two days off, and we are ready for the Match of the Week.”