Looking back at the time in Plock

For the 25-year-old shot-stopper, Barça is the fifth club in the fifth country in nine years, after starting at Fram in Iceland, then moving to GOG in Denmark, Nantes in France and Plock in Poland. “It was not my plan to play for so many clubs within nine years, but for sure, as an Icelander, you have to move to improve and to find the perfect club abroad.”

The year in Plock was “a very good one”, says Hallgrímsson: “The club really helped after a tough time in Nantes, I am really grateful that I got this opportunity. And mainly winning the Polish championship was a great moment for me and a really important moment for the club.”

Still, Hallgrímsson has some good contacts at his former club, with teammates and fans: “It is good to see the arena, the team and the fans again, it will be really exciting for me. Some Wisla fans already texted me that they are looking forward to seeing me again. This is a good feeling for me.”