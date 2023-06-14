Beach handball makes European Games debut

On the men's side, EURO champions Hungary will meet again with Germany, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Croatia and Poland.

Women's European gold medallists Germany compete with the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Denmark and Poland.

The tournament will take place at the specially built Tarnow Beach Arena, which holds up to 2,100 spectators. Pool matches throw off on Tuesday 20 June and continue on Wednesday 21 June, with quarter-finals in the afternoon on Wednesday. The semi-finals, medal games and placement matches all take place on Thursday 22 June.

The competition will be streamed live on the European Games website here. Find the full schedule here.

The multisport European Games is now in its third edition, following on from the debut competition in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015 and the second edition in Minsk, Belarus in 2019. It brings together athletes in 29 sports from 48 European countries.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff