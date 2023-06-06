Beach handball's finest head to Antalya for ebt Finals

28 teams - 14 men's and 14 women's - will be taking to the Turkish sand over the four days, with both competitions beginning with a preliminary round before the knockout stages and placement matches sort out the final placings.

Host nation Türkiye will be represented on both the men's and women's side by Konyaalti Belediyesi BHT. Teams from Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Croatia, Hungary and Poland also have clubs in both tournaments.

London GD from Great Britain will be participating on the women's side, while on the men's side GFCA Beach Handball of France takes the number of nations represented by the 28 teams to 11.

In both competitions, the teams are split into two groups of seven; they play the others in their group once over the first two-and-a-half days of competition.

The top four in each group advance to the quarter-finals, before the semi-finals and finally the gold and bronze medal matches to close the event on Sunday.

Teams eliminated in the preliminary round and quarter-finals will play a series of crossover and placement matches to determine the final rankings.





The action across the three courts begins at 08:00 CEST (09:00 local time) as Beach Girls vs CATS AM ALMERIA, Kras Volendam vs Beach Bazis, and BHC Zagreb vs Team WON throw off the ebt Finals.