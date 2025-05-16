Bence Imre: A young wing in the fast lane

Early on, it was quite different for Imre to live in a smaller town, “I was born in Budapest, I am a big city guy. In Kiel, everybody knows everybody, and even the people on the street already recognise me as a THW player. Now I love to live here, close to the sea.” At his former multisport club FTC, with its highly successful football and water polo teams, the handball focus was a bit more on the women, who have been Hungarian champions and cup winners in recent years and made it to the EHF Champions League final in 2023. “But in men’s handball we are Hungary’s talent pool,” says Imre.

He was born in 2002 - a fantastic year in terms of rising stars with players such as Dominik Kuzmanovic, his Kiel teammate Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, Germans Renars Uscins, David Späth or Nils Lichtlein and his Hungarian national teammate Kristof Palasics. “It is true, this vintage year was special for handball. And of course, it was an incredible tournament to face all of them at the U21 World Championship in Germany in 2023. We played the final in front of 9,000 fans in Berlin, and though we lost it against Germany, I will never forget this atmosphere.”

Three months prior to that event, Bence made his senior debut in the men’s national team and since then has not only been a regular, but has been among the main scorers for Hungary. That scoring rate has transferred to the EHF European League, too, as the newcomer is Kiel’s top scorer with 52 goals in 11 matches this season.

Having gone a season without a trophy last time out, THW won the German cup in April, beating Melsungen in the final – a complete relief for a club that expects regular silverware. “Kiel are not used to finishing a season without any trophies, so all the fans, the players and the whole club were extremely happy for this title. But still, we have hunger for more, we want to win the EHF Finals, as it currently does not seem to be easy for us to win the German League and to qualify for the EHF Champions League, which is always the goal of the club. Personally, winning already one title and having the chance to win a second one, means that I am really happy with my first season at Kiel.”