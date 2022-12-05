Benfica's Borges awaits special encounter with Montpellier

“Of course, it is always special to play against Montpellier HB and even more so when you have some teammates in the opposition,” says Borges.

SL Benfica are currently ranked fourth in Group A with four points; two behind Göppingen and Kadetten Schaffhausen and four behind leaders Montpellier HB.

The Portuguese side are in a good position to battle for entry into the last 16, but the Eagles want more. On the other hand, the French team have four wins in four games in Group A with an average of over 36 goals scored per game. But that does not diminish Alexis' ambition.

“Montpellier HB are playing well, they haven't lost in the competition yet, but we need the two points and we have the home factor in our favour. We are going to play to win,” highlights the 31-year-old.

Stopping the counterattack

Montpellier HB have a very fast game and are always looking for a lot of offensive power. “They are a team that run a lot on the counter-attack and if we can stop that, it could be one of the keys for the victory,” Borges says.

Alexis has played in several countries, namely Cuba, Portugal, Spain, France and Kuwait. But the one that stuck with him the most is exactly where he is now.

“I have played in several championships, and I've always tried to get the best out of it and learn a lot, but Portuguese was the one that made the biggest impression on me. This is where I grew the most as a player,” says Borges.

“One day I said I was going to join this club”

The experienced line player has grown a lot with the SL Benfica shirt and always believed that he was going to make history.

“Since I arrived at Benfica, it has been special,” highlights Borges in a great challenge that “continues to be daily”.

“One day I said I was going to join this club and I was going to help to win titles and make history for SL Benfica. That's what's been happening, but there's still one to go, the most important one, which is the Portuguese league,” says Borges.

Alexis Borges was decisive in the European League final last season, scoring the goal that tied the game in the last second of the match and already in the extra time he was also the one to stamp the Eagles’ victory against the powerful Magdeburg.

“Of course, we would like to clinch the trophy again, but it is a very long road. For us, it's important to reach again the EHF Finals and we have to enjoy the moment, which is really unique,” concludes Borges.