Beyond the game: a journey into handball's media future

We also need to make the video audience have the ability to personalise the coverage to them – to feel part of the story, rather than watching someone else's version of the game. Making their own highlights, voting on the MVP or likely scores, sharing their enthusiasm with friends.

The experience at the event is also an important part of the technology opportunity - how do you get fans to really feel the excitement inside the stadium and understand the importance of the event. Video and sound are a big part of that, but also the sense of being close to players, and part of a passionate crowd.

As a media executive, you've embraced cutting-edge technologies. What we often observe is a desire to create an immersive experience. What elements are crucial for the most immersive experience, and what advancements do you anticipate in the future?

For me, immersive is feeling part of the match day. This could be through different technologies (such as virtual or mixed reality headsets), or through being an active viewer – making your own choices during the game through elements such as fantasy sports or betting or even part of a 'watch party' alongside likeminded fans.

Considering the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest's emphasis on positive environmental and social impact, how do you perceive the intersection of innovation and ESG principles?

I believe this is an important initiative - not just for the immediate outcomes, but also because it shows a mindset of innovation in the sport. It shows that handball is open to change and looking to make the sporting experience more relevant to the next audience.

For innovators participating in the contest, what advice would you offer for identifying key areas within handball where innovation can have the most significant impact?

I think that in improving the sports experience, you look for ways that can help a fan 'care more'. The more a fan cares, the more successful the sport and the task of every event organiser or broadcaster is to improve the likelihood of a fan caring about the result. Logically that means that if your innovation leads to more emotional engagement, then it's really helping the sport.

Looking ahead, what aspect of the ongoing evolution of the sport excites you the most?

The constant improvement of technology continues to make the sporting experience more relevant – the reason why sports viewership is increasing as a share of entertainment content, and why the stadium going experience retains its value. Watching sport on one flat TV screen is reducing, and we are growing ways to make the viewing experience part of a sports community that is much closer to the emotional truth of being a fan.

If you're passionate about shaping the future of European club handball, dare to rise and apply to the Impact Contest before the deadline on 25 February 2024. Your innovative ideas could be the driving force behind the next chapter of handball evolution.

For those eager to dive deeper into the realms of innovation and sports business, come to the EHF Business Weekend 2024. This is your opportunity to immerse yourself in discussions that go beyond the boundaries of conventional sports experiences and meet the winner of the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest at the European Handball Talks 2024.