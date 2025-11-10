In group A, leaders Füchse Berlin aim to extend their winning streak in Lisbon, while their biggest hunters from Aalborg Håndbold will be put to the test in Kielce. One Veszprém HC hope to end their losing streak against Kolstad Håndball and HBC Nantes are favourites on home ground as they welcome Dinamo Bucuresti on Thursday.

In group B, SC Magdeburg will put their invincibility to the test as they host HC Zagreb, a team still seeking its first point. Chasing SCM are Barça and Orlen Wisla Plock, who play against each other once again this season, while Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to secure their first points on the road in 2025/26 against GOG. The Match of the Week between HC Eurofarm Pelister and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged will make for an exciting end to round 7.

GROUP A

Wednesday 12 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions