Big challenges in sight for Berlin, Aalborg and Plock in round 7
The first half of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase concludes this Wednesday and Thursday with round 7.
We are looking forward to meeting one of the biggest teams in the world! We know that we will be playing against a team with a lot of potential and I believe that they have the capacity to win the whole Champions League.
Although One Veszprém are a strong team, we also really believe that we will be able to create a miracle at home in Kolstad Arena.
This is the Champions League, the very top of handball. I know it sounds cliché, but here anyone can beat anyone — that’s what makes our sport so great. Of course, we’re going to Norway for the two points, but it won’t be a walk in the park — we’ll be facing a strong team in a lively, intimate arena.
They are a very strong team that plays fast handball. We have our own plan, which is based on solid defence. I want to show myself in the best possible way, play for the team — and above all, win. It’s always better to play in our own arena, with our fans, to feed off those positive emotions, and then head to Denmark for the next match.
We expect a close match against PSG, who will surely be eager to bounce back. We want to play the game on our own terms, and we believe — as always — that we can compete with any team when we perform at our best.
We know how difficult it is to play against GOG — they’re a team that plays with a lot of pace and confidence at home. The first game in Paris was a reminder of how dangerous they can be if you let them get into their rhythm. We want to show a better face this time, with more consistency and control throughout the match.
This is a very emotional match for me. I know every player, but they know me as well — so we will see how that turns out. But this is sport and I'll prepare like I always do. It's not easy to play against them, but we are one of the best teams in Europe and if we show that on court, we will take the two points.
Six rounds into the campaign we're still at zero points, and obviously it is going to be very hard to change that in Germany against Magdeburg. They have a great team full of amazing individuals who are ready to go at you for 60 minutes, possession after possession. They are reigning champions, one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we also believe we'll have our chances over there. We'll try our best to prepare well for the game, and we'll wait for our chance.
We’re going through a very sad period as a team. Recently, we lost the founder of our club, Dr. Mihály Bérczi, and during the home match against Veszprém, our technical director, Iván Dobozi. We are deeply affected emotionally. On Wednesday night, we expect a tough match against Pelister. In November 2023, we already experienced how difficult it is to win in Bitola, but our goal remains the same – to take the victory.