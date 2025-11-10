Big challenges in sight for Berlin, Aalborg and Plock in round 7

Big challenges in sight for Berlin, Aalborg and Plock in round 7

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
10 November 2025, 11:00

The first half of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase concludes this Wednesday and Thursday with round 7.

In group A, leaders Füchse Berlin aim to extend their winning streak in Lisbon, while their biggest hunters from Aalborg Håndbold will be put to the test in Kielce. One Veszprém HC hope to end their losing streak against Kolstad Håndball and HBC Nantes are favourites on home ground as they welcome Dinamo Bucuresti on Thursday.

In group B, SC Magdeburg will put their invincibility to the test as they host HC Zagreb, a team still seeking its first point. Chasing SCM are Barça and Orlen Wisla Plock, who play against each other once again this season, while Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to secure their first points on the road in 2025/26 against GOG. The Match of the Week between HC Eurofarm Pelister and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged will make for an exciting end to round 7.

GROUP A

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 12 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • Kolstad only have two points from their 31:28 win against Dinamo, having lost the last four consecutive matches, most recently 34:30 against Sporting
  • Veszprém lost their last two EHF Champions League matches, each by a one-goal margin: 33:32 against Sporting and 32:31 against Berlin — and missed out on crucial points, being only fifth-ranked in group A with six points
  • it is the first duel between the Norwegian and Hungarian champions
  • best scorers are Nedim Remili, who netted 38 times for Veszprém, and Simen Lyse with 29 goals for Kolstad
  • in the Norwegian league, Kolstad lost their home match against Elverum (31:23) and were surpassed by their rivals in the standings, while Veszprém won the top duel of the Hungarian league, 32:31 at Szeged

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20252210 Kolstad Sporting Club De Portugal 36
We are looking forward to meeting one of the biggest teams in the world! We know that we will be playing against a team with a lot of potential and I believe that they have the capacity to win the whole Champions League.

Although One Veszprém are a strong team, we also really believe that we will be able to create a miracle at home in Kolstad Arena.
Vetle Eck Aga
Left back, Kolstad Håndball
20251023 Veszprem Berlin Remili1
This is the Champions League, the very top of handball. I know it sounds cliché, but here anyone can beat anyone — that’s what makes our sport so great. Of course, we’re going to Norway for the two points, but it won’t be a walk in the park — we’ll be facing a strong team in a lively, intimate arena.
Nedim Remili
Right back, One Veszprém HC

Industria Kielce (POL) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Thursday 13 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-1-3
Last match: Aalborg Håndbold vs Industria Kielce, 27 November 2024 (34:26 (20:13))

  • by winning 28:24 in Bucharest in the previous round, Kielce ended their series of four consecutive defeats and rank sixth with four points
  • Aalborg only lost one of their six matches so far, in Berlin, and took a close 28:27 victory against Nantes in round 6 to become second-placed in the group with 10 points
  • Thomas Arnoldsen tops Aalborg’s scorers’ list with 32 goals, while Artsem Karalek netted 29 times for Kielce
  • Kielce won 37:23 against Chrobry Glogow, their eighth win in nine matches in the Polish league, as Aalborg extended their winning streak to 11 in the Danish championship, after the 33:27 win against Mors-Thy

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250911 Industria Kielce Kolstad Handball (61)
They are a very strong team that plays fast handball. We have our own plan, which is based on solid defence. I want to show myself in the best possible way, play for the team — and above all, win. It’s always better to play in our own arena, with our fans, to feed off those positive emotions, and then head to Denmark for the next match.
Aleks Vlah
Centre back, Industria Kielce

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Thursday 13 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-2
Last match: Füchse Berlin vs Sporting CP, 5 December 2024 (33:32 (21:19))

  • after two consecutive wins — 33:32 against Veszprém and 34:30 at Kolstad — Sporting are currently third-ranked with eight points
  • Füchse Berlin are still the only team of this group with the optimum of 12 points — and took over Veszprém’s fortress in round 6 with a 32:31 victory
  • the Portuguese champions won both home matches against the German champions — in the EHF European League 2023/24 and last season in the EHF Champions League
  • Füchse striker Mathias Gidsel is the top scorer of the competition with 56 goals, 12 more than sixth-ranked Francisco Costa (Sporting/44)
  • in the Portuguese league, Sporting won 40:25 at Vitoria, their ninth victory in the same number of matches, while Füchse took a 34:26 win at Leipzig and rank fourth in the German league

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Thursday 13 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Dinamo Bucuresti, 13 November 2016 (26:24 (12:12))

  • after three consecutive victories, HBC Nantes lost 28:27 at home against Aalborg in round 6 to be on six points and in fourth position
  • Dinamo lost all six matches so far, and the latest defeat was a 28:24 against Kielce; they are currently at the bottom of the group
  • the only previous duels of both sides were in the EHF Champions League 2016/17, and both times Nantes won
  • best scorers of both sides are Aymeric Minne (28 goals for Nantes) and Haniel Langaro (23 strikes for Dinamo)
  • Nantes are third in the French league after their 40:35 victory at Limoges, while Dinamo won 36:27 against Baia Mare to remain second in the domestic championship, below Buzau

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251022 Hbcnantes Aalborg Minne

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Wednesday 12 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-3
Last match: Paris Saint-Germain vs GOG, 23 October 2025 (34:36 (13:20))

  • GOG are currently fifth in the group with six points, while Paris are one spot below with four
  • GOG won their first game in 18 years against Paris in the first match between the two sides this season (36:34), with Óli Mittun and Frederik Bjerre each scoring nine
  • GOG’s Frederik Bjerre is the current third-best scorer of the competition with 48 goals, while Paris’ Elohim Prandi has netted 47
  • both teams have almost the same number of goals scored since the start of the season: 196 for GOG, 194 for Paris
  • last weekend, GOG lost in Skanderborg (36:30) in the Danish league, while Paris won in Toulouse (36:33)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

5P9A2791 Dxo (1)
We expect a close match against PSG, who will surely be eager to bounce back. We want to play the game on our own terms, and we believe — as always — that we can compete with any team when we perform at our best.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
M0U2635
We know how difficult it is to play against GOG — they’re a team that plays with a lot of pace and confidence at home. The first game in Paris was a reminder of how dangerous they can be if you let them get into their rhythm. We want to show a better face this time, with more consistency and control throughout the match.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Paris Saint-Germain

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)

Wednesday 12 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-1
Last match: HC Zagreb vs SC Magdeburg, 20 November 2024 (22:18 (11:7))

  • the teams are the two extremes in group B: Magdeburg are at the top with the maximum of 12 points, while Zagreb are last with zero points
  • in round 6, Magdeburg took the points at home against Pelister (36:26), with Sergey Hernandez making 14 saves
  • Zagreb were less lucky, as the Croatian side lost at home against Szeged in the last round (28:23), despite Filip Glavaš netting six times
  • this game will be the first time Magdeburg goalkeeper Matej Mandic will play against his former club, after making the move from Croatia to Germany last summer
  • Magdeburg’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson is the second-best scorer in the competition with 49 goals, while Zagreb’s Luka Lovre Klarica has already netted 31 times
  • both teams took the points in their domestic games last weekend: Magdeburg won 28:24 against Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Zagreb took a 40:26 victory over Medjimurje

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

419A9433
This is a very emotional match for me. I know every player, but they know me as well — so we will see how that turns out. But this is sport and I'll prepare like I always do. It's not easy to play against them, but we are one of the best teams in Europe and if we show that on court, we will take the two points.
Matej Mandic
Goalkeeper, SC Magdeburg
251022 Zagreb Pick Szeged 048
Six rounds into the campaign we're still at zero points, and obviously it is going to be very hard to change that in Germany against Magdeburg. They have a great team full of amazing individuals who are ready to go at you for 60 minutes, possession after possession. They are reigning champions, one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we also believe we'll have our chances over there. We'll try our best to prepare well for the game, and we'll wait for our chance.
Andrija Nikolic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
20251023 Scm Pelister 16

MOTW: HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 12 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-2
Last match: HC Eurofarm Pelister vs OTP Bank- PICK Szeged, 22 November 2023 (27:28 (12:15))

  • only four points separate the two sides after six rounds, as Pelister are seventh with two points and Szeged are fourth with six
  • in the last round, Pelister lost in Magdeburg (36:26) — their fifth straight defeat — despite Filip Kuzmanovski netting six times
  • Szeged came out victorious in their round 6 game in Zagreb (28:23), as Roland Mikler made six decisive saves in the second half
  • the two clubs played twice against each other in the 2023/24 season, as Szeged won both games
  • after six rounds, Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is among the top five scorers of the competition with 45 goals, while Dejan Manaskov has already netted 40 times for Pelister
  • Pelister won their two domestic league games last week, in Prilep (40:25) and against Kumanovo (45:20), while Szeged lost the Hungarian clash against Veszprém (32:31)

STAT OF THE MATCH (by Julian Rux): While handball is becoming faster and faster, the Match of the Week will be a treat for old-school fans. HC Eurofarm Pelister have the longest attacks this season, averaging 40.1 seconds, while OTP Bank - PICK Szeged are in second place with 37.8 seconds.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SE20250925 Szeged PSG 32
We’re going through a very sad period as a team. Recently, we lost the founder of our club, Dr. Mihály Bérczi, and during the home match against Veszprém, our technical director, Iván Dobozi. We are deeply affected emotionally. On Wednesday night, we expect a tough match against Pelister. In November 2023, we already experienced how difficult it is to win in Bitola, but our goal remains the same – to take the victory.
Bence Bánhidi
Line player, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

Barça (ESP) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Thursday 13 November, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-0-1
Last match: Orlen Wisla Plock vs Barça, 23 October 2025 (24:34 (9:16))

  • after six rounds, Barça are second in the group with 10 points, while Plock are one spot behind with eight points
  • the two teams played against each other in the previous round and Barça came out victorious in Poland (34:24), with Aleix Gómez scoring eight
  • two players made the move from one club to the other last summer: Viktor Hallgrímsson went from Plock to Barça, while Melvyn Richardson travelled the other way
  • Plock managed to beat Barça only once in the nine confrontations the two teams had, back in 2014
  • Plock’s Melvyn Richardson is currently the competition’s seventh-best scorer with 43 goals, while Aleix Gómez has scored 31 goals for Barça so far
  • last weekend, Barça took the points against Puente Genil (41:29), while Plock won 33:21 in Legionowo

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250918 2025 09 18 Fcbhanbolvsmagdeburg 073

Photos © Jerzy Stankowski (main), HBC Nantes, Eroll Popova, FCB (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A2752
Previous Article Three teams confirmed for Last 16 in first round 3 weekend
DJI 20240918204819 0018 D 2
Next Article When sport is a language for everybody

Latest news

More News