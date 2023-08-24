Big teams open EHF European League Men qualification

After three straight seasons, Europe’s second-tier men’s club competition has undergone its first significant change. Newly created group matches will be played with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four – and only five of those spots are still up for grabs.

The five qualification ties include some big-name teams, including 2022/23 runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers, two-time EHF Champions League winners HC Vardar 1961, and German top side Rhein-Neckar Löwen.

The return leg is scheduled for next weekend (2/3 September).

QUALIFICATION LEG 1:

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Saturday 26 August, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the Swedish side reached the Last 16 last season; Hannover are entering only their third European season

only two days before the match in Sweden, the German team will face Erlangen HC at the start of the Bundesliga season; Ystads won the Swedish Cup against IFK Karlskrona

Swedish legend Kim Andersson enters his 18th season playing in European club competitions, and his ninth with Ystad

Hannover’s Renars Uscins and Justus Fischer were part of the German national team that won the world under-21 title this summer

it is the first time these two sides meet in any of the EHF club competitions

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs ABC de Braga (POR)

Saturday 26 August, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV