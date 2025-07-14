Big wins and first defeats as W19 EHF EURO main round starts

Sweden survive Spanish comeback

Sweden had to deploy all of their impressive attacking abilities to hold off Spain in a thriller in Podgorica. A very even first 20 minutes gave way to a 6:0 run for Sweden to give them a seven-goal lead with five minutes of the first half to play, only for Spain to answer with three goals to make it 17:13 at the break.

Returning from the dressing rooms, Spain — led by an impressive showing from right back Estitxu Rodriguez, who ended the game with seven goals from 11 shots — fought back. A seven-metre penalty scored by Rosane Serrano in the 42nd minute took Spain level at 20:20. With technical errors and disciplinary faults piling up on the Swedish side, Spain were able to take the lead at 24:23 with 11 minutes to play, and extend that to 26:24 when Serrano scored their fifth penalty in the 54th minute.

However, Sweden were not ready to let the match finish like that. Three unanswered shots got them back in front, and when Spanish left back Belen Rodriguez missed her last attempt with 29 seconds on the clock, the Swedes could celebrate a 27:26 victory and their first main round points. Left back Ebba Börjesson was their top scorer with five goals, but another eight players contributed at least two to the Swedish victory.

Spain, who carried a point from the preliminary round to the main round, now meet Serbia while Sweden play Germany in what could be two crucial games in the hunt for the quarter-finals.