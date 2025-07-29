Biggest W17 EHF EURO ready for throw-off

The 24 teams — eight more compared to the 2023 edition — have been drawn into six groups of four. The two best-ranked teams in each preliminary round group qualify for the main round, which includes three groups of four sides.

From those three groups, the top two teams plus the two best third-ranked teams advance to the quarter-finals on Thursday, 7 August. The semi-finals follow on Friday, 8 August, and the medal matches on Sunday, 10 August.

The previous W17 EHF EURO two years ago was won by France; the most successful nations in the history of this competition (16 events since 1992) are Denmark and Russia with three titles each, followed by France and Hungary with two each.

Where to watch

The W17 EHF EURO 2025 is available to watch:

in CZE / HUN / SVK — AMC

in FRA — handballTV.fr

worldwide — EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)

Viewers on EHFTV can book a tournament pass that is valid for the entire event.

