Bilyk: From the German coast to the Swiss mountains
It has been a long time — seven years, to be precise — since a Swiss team competed in the EHF Champions League Men. That last time was in the 2019/20 season, when Kadetten Schaffhausen took part. Since then, no Swiss champion has qualified for the EHF Champions League Men.
The long wait came to an end with the EHF Champions League Men expansion from 16 to 24 teams: 2025/26 Swiss league champions HC Kriens-Luzern are among the clubs on the starting block for September.
In four years, this club has undergone an incredibly rapid development — and winning the Swiss championship was the icing on the cake. By qualifying for the Champions League, we’ve put ourselves on the European handball map. A really good job has been done. The whole region is behind the club.
It’s quite a strange feeling to be playing in the Champions League when THW didn’t qualify for any European cup competition. My new club has made great strides in recent years.