Bilyk: From the German coast to the Swiss mountains

Bilyk: From the German coast to the Swiss mountains

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
11 August 2026, 11:00

It has been a long time — seven years, to be precise — since a Swiss team competed in the EHF Champions League Men. That last time was in the 2019/20 season, when Kadetten Schaffhausen took part. Since then, no Swiss champion has qualified for the EHF Champions League Men.

The long wait came to an end with the EHF Champions League Men expansion from 16 to 24 teams: 2025/26 Swiss league champions HC Kriens-Luzern are among the clubs on the starting block for September. 

This makes the start of the season particularly special for two key figures who are new to HC Kriens-Luzern and did not know that they would be playing the Champions League when they signed their contracts: New head coach Andy Schmid, who also remains the Switzerland men’s coach, and back Nikola Bilyk, joining from German record champions THW Kiel.

Other internationally experienced new signings include goalkeepers Kristian Pilipovic (from European Cup winners Ohrid) and Moreno Car, as well as line player Lukas Herburger from Füchse Berlin. Pilipovic and Herburger already have experience in Switzerland with Kriens-Luzern’s biggest rivals, Kadetten Schaffhausen.

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20260811 CLM Kriens Bilyk Text

Furthermore, the club — which won the Swiss championship for the first time ever in 2025/26 — now boasts the country’s most modern handball venue, Pilatus Arena, which opened in October 2025.

“When I joined HC Kriens-Luzern as a player in 2022, everything was different. We were playing in a school sports hall,” recalls Schmid, who retired from active play in 2024.

“In four years, this club has undergone an incredibly rapid development — and winning the Swiss championship was the icing on the cake. By qualifying for the Champions League, we’ve put ourselves on the European handball map. A really good job has been done. The whole region is behind the club. And that’s why I’m absolutely looking forward to working with the team on a daily basis. We now want to represent Switzerland brilliantly,” emphasises the Swiss handball legend.

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20260811 CLM Kriens Schmid Quote
In four years, this club has undergone an incredibly rapid development — and winning the Swiss championship was the icing on the cake. By qualifying for the Champions League, we’ve put ourselves on the European handball map. A really good job has been done. The whole region is behind the club.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, HC Kriens-Luzern

The “we” includes Bilyk, who, after 10 years and countless trophies at THW Kiel, is seeking a new challenge in Switzerland. The Austrian back won the Champions League in 2020 and the EHF Cup in 2019. He was also crowned German champion three times and German Cup winner four times with the Zebras.

“It was an incredible journey. We won everything. A list of titles like that is something very special in a team sport, and I’m absolutely proud to have been part of THW’s history for 10 years. It’s not just a great honour, but also a third of my life,” reflects the captain of the Austria national team.

“And it’s not just about titles. I’ve had so many wonderful people by my side, I’ve been able to play with incredible teammates and I never would have imagined what would come of my hobby, handball.”

Bilyk’s personal life also changed in Kiel: “I arrived in Kiel 10 years ago with two suitcases and today I’ve got a whole life with me. My two children were born there. So much has happened in 10 years.” 

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ELM26 SF1 Montpellier Handball Vs THW Kiel 7C66c3dc68b9 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
ELM26 SF1 Montpellier Handball Vs THW Kiel F6479c403007 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
EL26M Final THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen 414D4fec65b9 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
EL26M Final THW Kiel Vs MT Melsungen 9F96e5f3fb87 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
ELM26 SF1 Montpellier Handball Vs THW Kiel 536897Ad68b9 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

He has coped well with the move to Switzerland. The view of the mountains is something new for the Viennese, who lived on the coast for many years: “Germans, Swiss and Austrians are all a bit different, but I quickly felt at home here.”

Even though injuries in recent years have repeatedly set Bilyk back, he feels fit for his new role in central Switzerland. The EHF Champions League participation coming as an added bonus makes him even happier.

“It’s quite a strange feeling to be playing in the Champions League when THW didn’t qualify for any European cup competition. My new club has made great strides in recent years. It was incredible that they became Swiss champions. The team worked hard for that and deserved it, so I’m absolutely grateful to the championship-winning team that we now have the chance to compete in the Champions League.”

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ELM26 SF1 Montpellier Handball Vs THW Kiel 4525F387cc9a UH

Along with his on-court importance to the team, Bilyk is expected serve as a leader for the many young players.

“Nikola is an established Bundesliga player with a wealth of experience and an incredible number of titles. He’s there to pave the way for our young talents. I hope he quickly regains his former form and rediscovers the joy of handball,” says Schmid, while Bilyk shares this hope:

“I’m ready and want to help the young players along. I’m also really keen to achieve something with my new club.”

Bilyk will return to his usual position as left back, having often played as a playmaker in Kiel, and will also take on many defensive duties in Kriens-Luzern.

“I started my career as left back. Even though I played a lot as a centre back for Kiel and the national team, that’s my position — although in modern handball the roles are fluid anyway, so it doesn’t make much difference. Nevertheless, I’m looking forward to taking on this role again.”

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20260811 CLM Kriens Bilyk Quote
It’s quite a strange feeling to be playing in the Champions League when THW didn’t qualify for any European cup competition. My new club has made great strides in recent years.
Nikola Bilyk
Left back, HC Kriens-Luzern

In the EHF Champions League, Bilyk and his team face two really tough challenges right at the start: For the first Champions League match in the club’s history, they travel to Poland to meet Champions League 2015/16 victors Industria Kielce, whilst their first home game is against two-time title winners and German champions SC Magdeburg. Their third opponent in the new four-team group structure is Kolstad, the current Norwegian champions. 

“It’s all going to be extremely tough for us. This is anything but an easy group right from our first year. Magdeburg will be in the running for the title again and Kielce have an incredible amount of experience — two absolute top teams. Kolstad have put together a strong squad too.

"Nevertheless, we have a chance of winning some matches if we gel quickly and go into the games with 100 per cent commitment. We want to make the most of it — and I have a good feeling about that, because our team has plenty of mental strength and character.”

And Bilyk is particularly impressed with coach Schmid: “I have the utmost respect for him — as a player, as a coach, and as a person. He’s achieved so much and given so much to handball. The first few weeks with Andy have been really enjoyable. We’re working together brilliantly.” 

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Euro26 Montenegro Vs Switzerland L7A6761 AM

photos © HC Kriens-Luzern; kolektiff / Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh

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