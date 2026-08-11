In the EHF Champions League, Bilyk and his team face two really tough challenges right at the start: For the first Champions League match in the club’s history, they travel to Poland to meet Champions League 2015/16 victors Industria Kielce, whilst their first home game is against two-time title winners and German champions SC Magdeburg. Their third opponent in the new four-team group structure is Kolstad, the current Norwegian champions.

“It’s all going to be extremely tough for us. This is anything but an easy group right from our first year. Magdeburg will be in the running for the title again and Kielce have an incredible amount of experience — two absolute top teams. Kolstad have put together a strong squad too.

"Nevertheless, we have a chance of winning some matches if we gel quickly and go into the games with 100 per cent commitment. We want to make the most of it — and I have a good feeling about that, because our team has plenty of mental strength and character.”

And Bilyk is particularly impressed with coach Schmid: “I have the utmost respect for him — as a player, as a coach, and as a person. He’s achieved so much and given so much to handball. The first few weeks with Andy have been really enjoyable. We’re working together brilliantly.”