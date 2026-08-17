Bistrita’s Reichert: “Playing for a European top club is a bit surreal”
When she left her native Austria to join Thüringer HC in Germany at the age of 19, Johanna Reichert wanted to find out how far she could go in handball. Five years later, Reichert is moving on — from Germany to Romania, from THC to Gloria Bistrita, from the EHF European League to the EHF Champions League.
I won’t be playing the full 60 minutes anymore, and I won’t have the same individual pressure as I had in Germany. In Bistrita, the responsibility is spread across many more players. On the court, it’s easier for me, although the pressure to perform and the targets are naturally higher.