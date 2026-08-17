“It was an emotional farewell. I grew up at THC, I have fallen in love with the city of Erfurt, made lots of friends and built a great social circle,” Reichert says. “But the time had come to take the next step. I wanted to continue my path to see what lays ahead.”

Born in Korneuburg, just north of capital Vienna, Reichert joined Vienna-based club WAT Atzgersdorf at the age of 17. Two years later, the move to Germany followed.

Reichert had already worked with coaches Herbert and Helfried Müller for a long time in various Austrian (youth) national teams, when THC, also coached by the Müller brothers, signed the yet unpolished diamond.