Bittersweet loss to Croatia for Germany as main round ends
The main round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 closed on Wednesday in the LANXESS arena in Cologne with the 19,750 fans attending the match between Germany and Croatia being treated to a show. The hosts celebrated their semi-finals berth, but lost the match against Croatia, 24:30.
It's amazing for us to win such a game, in front of 20,000 fans and the host of the tournament. We showed a very good performance, we really played as a team during the whole game and we were able to win. The second half we played defensively was amazing. It's a little bit sad that we played our best games in the first and last game of the tournament, but that's it. At least, we finish on a high and we go home after a victory.
It's a loss but it's not the same mood as we had after the game against Austria. I think everyone already had their mind towards the future, towards the semi-final. There was quite a few talks before the game, about the Olympic qualifications and all, and it might have played on us. The main thing is that we are in the semi-finals.