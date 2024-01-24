Bittersweet loss to Croatia for Germany as main round ends

Croatia finish off on a high

Hosts Germany had not secured safe passage to the semi-finals before the final matchday of the main round, but after rivals Austria and Hungary lost their matches, they were through and this clearly altered Alfred Gislason’s plans. The coach opted to rest his starters as much as possible, while Croatia were already out and had nothing to lose.

After a strong 4:0 run to end the first half with a narrow lead, 14:13, Germany faltered in the second half and Croatia produced one of their best halves. Igor Karacic led the way with six goals, followed by Domagoj Duvnjak, with four goals, as the two experienced stalwarts were virtually unstoppable.

But Croatia go home and Germany progress to the semi-finals. Another sold-out evening in the LANXESS arena is scheduled for Friday, when the hosts will come back to the semi-finals after an eight-year wait, hoping for a better outcome than in this last match of the main round.

Photos © Kolektiff Images