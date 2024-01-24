EURO24M

Bittersweet loss to Croatia for Germany as main round ends

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
24 January 2024, 22:05

The main round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 closed on Wednesday in the LANXESS arena in Cologne with the 19,750 fans attending the match between Germany and Croatia being treated to a show. The hosts celebrated their semi-finals berth, but lost the match against Croatia, 24:30.

GROUP I

Germany vs Croatia 24:30 (14:13)

  • thanks to Iceland and France winning the earlier games, Germany celebrated their sixth semi-finals berth in history and their first since 2016, when they won the title
  • none of the German players featured more than 40 minutes in the match, with coach Alfred Gislason opting to rest his stars before the final weekend in Cologne
  • Croatia have finished outside the top 10 at the EHF EURO for the second time in history. The 11th-place finish is their second worst, after 16th in 2002
  • 21-year-old goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic produced a fantastic match for Croatia, his best at the EHF EURO 2024, with 22 saves for a 48 per cent saving efficiency
  • Kuzmanovic, the Grundfos Player of the Match, who featured in only five matches at this EHF EURO, jumped to seventh place in the top goal scorer standings, with 55 saves, an average of 11 saves per match

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR60248 AH Quote
It's amazing for us to win such a game, in front of 20,000 fans and the host of the tournament. We showed a very good performance, we really played as a team during the whole game and we were able to win. The second half we played defensively was amazing. It's a little bit sad that we played our best games in the first and last game of the tournament, but that's it. At least, we finish on a high and we go home after a victory.
Dominik Kuzmanovic
Goalkeeper, Croatia

Croatia finish off on a high

Hosts Germany had not secured safe passage to the semi-finals before the final matchday of the main round, but after rivals Austria and Hungary lost their matches, they were through and this clearly altered Alfred Gislason’s plans. The coach opted to rest his starters as much as possible, while Croatia were already out and had nothing to lose.

After a strong 4:0 run to end the first half with a narrow lead, 14:13, Germany faltered in the second half and Croatia produced one of their best halves. Igor Karacic led the way with six goals, followed by Domagoj Duvnjak, with four goals, as the two experienced stalwarts were virtually unstoppable.

But Croatia go home and Germany progress to the semi-finals. Another sold-out evening in the LANXESS arena is scheduled for Friday, when the hosts will come back to the semi-finals after an eight-year wait, hoping for a better outcome than in this last match of the main round.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia ER10251 JE Quote
It's a loss but it's not the same mood as we had after the game against Austria. I think everyone already had their mind towards the future, towards the semi-final. There was quite a few talks before the game, about the Olympic qualifications and all, and it might have played on us. The main thing is that we are in the semi-finals.
Kai Häfner
Right back, Germany
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR30080 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR39822 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR39956 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia UH25436 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia UH25407 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR69799 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR59783 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia UH25596 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia UH26021 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia UH26410 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M France Vs Hungary AR39556 AH
Previous Article France eliminate Hungary with sixth win at EHF EURO 2024
EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR69854 AH
Next Article Summary: France unbeaten; Iceland, Croatia end with wins

Latest news

More News