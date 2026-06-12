Björnsen: “This weekend is about the handball; the emotions will come later”
Some players have a lot of thoughts about their forthcoming retirement. Others try to keep it all inside — and Aalborg’s Kristian Björnsen is definitely the latter. At 37 years old, the right wing will farewell professional handball on Sunday evening, at the end of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026.
“Right now, it’s all about the handball and everything around it. I am sure the emotions will come later, but right now, I am focused on what is ahead of us,” he says.