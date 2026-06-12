While he was not yet playing for Aalborg in 2021, when the club appeared in Cologne for the first time, he was on the court in 2024 — the last time Aalborg played the EHF FINAL4.

Björnsen had a late love story with the EHF Champions League. While he played one season of the competition with Norwegian side Fyllingen in 2009/10, it was not until 2021 that he saw the top-tier court again. After five seasons with Wetzlar in Germany, Björnsen made the move to Aalborg — one of the most ambitious projects in Europe.

“I think I enjoy playing it more now because I started playing it late. The Champions League is still the competition with all the best clubs and the best players,” he says. “Being in Cologne and being in the position to win the title is a privilege and I am happy I made the move to Aalborg in order to live it.”