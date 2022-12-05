20221205

BK-46 upset titleholders Nærbø in race to Last 16

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev05 December 2022, 10:00

The EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 round 3 opened on Saturday and Sunday with 13 first-leg matches. Most remarkable result was reigning champions Nærbø IL going down 28:26 in the Finnish town of Karis against local side BK-46.

  • BK-46 led by six goals at half-time (15:9), but goalkeeper Halvo Nærland, who finished the game with a 41% save rate, kept the titleholders in the race for the Last 16
  • Wacker Thun's goalkeeper Marc Winkler also did well, making 19 saves (46% efficiency) and helping the Swiss side to beat Olympiacos SFP (GRE) 24:22
  • two Austrian sides lost their home matches by two goals: HC Fivers WAT Margareten lost 35:33 to RD Riko Ribnica from Slovenia, and Förthof UHK Krems 27:29 against Serbian side Vojvodina
  • experienced side RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) have a good chance of progressing after beating the Serbian side RK Partizan at home, 28:20
  • 13 second-leg games and three double-headers are scheduled for next weekend, with matches being played between 9 and 11 December

AEK powered by Stipe Mandalinic

While the defending champions Nærbø had to suffer a two-goal defeat in the first leg, the 2021 EHF European Cup Men winners AEK Athens HC achieved a better result.

Playing at home against Swedish opponents Alingsås HK, the Greek side claimed a 32:27 victory, which gives them some cushion ahead of the return leg. Notably, Croatian left back Stipe Mandalinic made a special impact on Sunday, scoring 11 goals – nearly a third of his team's tally.

20221205 ELW QR Review Dortmund Main
Previous Article Dortmund and Vác storm into group phase
20221205 ECW Review Antalya Main (1)
Next Article Two Turkish sides among first to book Last 16 ticket

Latest news

More News