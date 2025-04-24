Blinding second half lifts Füchse past Aalborg in MOTW
The Match of the Week in the first-leg Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 Quarter-finals lived up to its billing, as Füchse Berlin pulled off an incredible second half to beat Aalborg Håndbold 37:29 on home ground in Germany.
We won a quarter-final with eight goals. What can I say? We are really happy. The beginning of the game was not like we wanted to. They have a great goalkeeper with [Niklas] Landin. We missed a lot of shots in the first half. But how we recovered from this deficit, I am really proud of my team. The atmosphere and energy came back. In the second half, we played more like we want to play our game, with fast ball movement in the attack and the counter attack. The result is a bit unfair for Aalborg because I think it was closer.
For us it is a big mental challenge for the game in Aalborg, to be prepared and not to be satisfied at all. We have to bring the same to go to the [EHF] FINAL4 in Cologne. It is a good chance and in handball we saw everything. We will prepare well.
It was an amazing atmosphere and a tough match. We got a really good start but then we got trouble in our defence. Of course, once again Mathias Gidsel played amazing. He caused us a lot of trouble.
Of course we are very disappointed right now. We hoped for a better result.