Blockbuster Györ vs CSKA clash named Match of the Week

Györi Audi ETO KC welcome CSKA to Hungary for the group B decider in the DELO EHF Champions League on Saturday, making it a clear choice as Match of the Week for round 14.

The two most dominant teams in Europe’s top flight this season face-off with top spot in their group on the line with Saturday’s game at 18:00 CET to be streamed live on EHFTV.

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Long-awaited rematch

These teams’ rivalry is short-lived in the grand scheme of things but has been bubbling up since their opening round clash in September.

CSKA, making their debut in the competition, looked set to stun the reigning champions as they held a three-goal lead with six minutes remaining, before a string of Amandine Leynaud saves inspired a late Györ comeback and a 26:26 draw.

Since then, both sides have torn through group B and with this final round left to play, CSKA lead the way on 23 points with Györ breathing down their necks on 22 points. It may not be the last time we see these teams play this season and the result will have a big say in both teams’ route to the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.