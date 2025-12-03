While the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are still in full flow, this is your chance to already make sure that you will be at the final tournament. The tickets on sale from Wednesday give access to the preliminary round, main round, and final weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

Which venues are on sale?

Tickets for Katowice, Cluj Napoca, Oradea, Bratislava, and Brno (*) are on sale now; tickets for Antalya will become available at a later date. You want to stay informed? Subscribe to our ticket alert!

(*) The Women's EHF EURO 2026 venue in Brno is still under construction. To book a ticket, fans can simply select the desired quantity in the chosen price category. Seat selection is not possible at this stage. Once the arena maps are completed, the “Best Seat” tickets will automatically be assigned to the best available seats within the booked category.

For which tournament phases can I book tickets?

Preliminary round:

> Oradea, group A: seeded team Hungary

> Cluj Napoca, group B: seeded team Romania

> Brno, group D: seeded team Czechia

> Katowice, group E: seeded team Poland

> Bratislava, group F: seeded team Slovakia

Main round:

> Cluj Napoca, group I

> Katowice, group II

Final weekend:

> Katowice

What kind of tickets are available now?

All venues offer a Preliminary Round Ticket, which means that one ticket is valid for all three match days (six matches) of the respective group.

Additionally, Katowice and Cluj Napoca both offer a Main Round Ticket: one ticket, valid for all four match days (12 games) of the respective main round group.

Also, Katowice offer a Final Weekend Ticket: one ticket, valid for both match days (five games) of the final weekend, including the final, the bronze-medal match, two semi-finals, and the 5/6 placement match; as well as a Venue Ticket: one ticket valid for all nine match days in Katowice (23 games).

Please note that day tickets will only become available after the draw for the final tournament.

I want to go! So, where can I buy my tickets?

On the official EHF ticketing site: eurohandball.com/all-tickets/.

photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff